Kim Taehyung’s #Taechwita Memes Reach Bollywood; Arjun Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s twerk





It is at this time of day that we bring you the new trends in entertainment. Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap, BTS and more are some of our top entertainment news today. So read on to find out more about today’s journalists. Also read – From Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi to Akshay Kumars Bell Bottom films who dared to book their theatrical release dates during the second wave of COVID-19 Arjun Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s twerk Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video she twerks in. She was seen in a short black dress. Reacting to the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Ummm, this requires a separate dinner to discuss this. Also Read – After making 12 movies with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar will team up with the son of the first, Ahan Shetty sneaks inside Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos of her yoga partners Saif and Taimur in action; opens with a ‘painful’ fitness journey after second baby Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child on February 21. The actress is known for her physical form and we saw how she got back into shape a few months after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan. Now, after the arrival of her second baby, she once again surprised us with her fitness journey. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness journey is quite inspiring and yoga has played a big part in it. On Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is slowly and steadily getting back into shape with yoga. She calls Yoga her “time for me”. She posted a photo of herself doing yoga on Instagram and wrote: “For me my yoga journey started in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met … an amazing … that kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months after giving birth … this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to come back but today I was put it back slowly and steadily. ” Read also – Say what! Ajay Devgn is charging an insane amount for his first OTT project Rudra: The Edge of Darkness? Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos of her yoga partners Saif and Taimur in action; opens with a ‘painful’ fitness journey after second baby Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar start touring for Raksha Bandhan Filming for Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar star Raksha Bandhan began today. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. Akshay took to Twitter to make the announcement. From premarital sex to handsome Shane Gregoire’s approval, Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah’s recent convo is a lesson in modern parenting Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah made the news and how. The young woman lives in the United States with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. At the moment, the two are in Mumbai with his father. They went to Karjat to celebrate their first birthday. Now there is a video where the father and the daughter are chatting. These are urgent topics like premarital sex, peer pressure, unplanned pregnancies, etc. Here’s a look at five salient points from the conversation … Read the full story here: From premarital sex to handsome Shane Gregoire’s approval, Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah’s recent convo is a lesson in modern parenting BTS: Kim Taehyung’s #Taechwita Memes Reach Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, Mohabbatein and Kabir Singh get hilarious BTS is on the rise. A few days ago they had the Sowoozoo Muster 2021 where they performed on a number of songs. They gave a performance on Daechwita, which is originally a solo of Suga. Those who have seen the video know that Min Yoongi is disguised as a mad king in a hanbok singing a breathless mad rap. All the members played on it. The funniest part was seeing Kim Taehyung with a beard. The singer was then tied with a rope on stage with a funny sequence of RM beheading him. Fans are unable to overcome this avatar of Kim Taehyung. #Taechwita memes have flooded social media and ARMY is ROFL seeing the genius of some meme makers. Read the full story here: BTS: Kim Taehyung’s #Taechwita Memes Reach Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, Mohabbatein and Kabir Singh get hilarious Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

