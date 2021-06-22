“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”: Veronica Falcon filmed four episodes

Veronica Falcon has had quite 2021 – and we’re only halfway through it. This year alone, the actress created eye-catching characters in HBO’s Paramount + “Why Women Kill” and “Perry Mason” series, and made a very cameo appearance in Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. But while Falcon is now gaining public attention, his fans have already backed him up, whether for his many respected performances in his native Mexico or as evil mother / drug queen Camila Vargas on “Queen of the South “.

Falcon is a unique presence in this industry, and its history reflects that. Falcon and his family have been drawn to classic movie stars like Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse, and Liza Minnelli. It was Minnelli who particularly struck Falcon, but because the actress didn’t see herself as a strong dancer or singer, Falcon first turned to choreography. “I wasn’t good enough as a dancer [but] at the same time, I was a huge fan of movies, ”Falcon told IndieWire.

As the kid of a middle-class family, when Falcon first broached the subject of entertainment, it wasn’t that his family was discouraging, but rather pragmatic. “They’ve always loved the arts,” she says. “We would always listen to music, go to concerts and go to the theater, but they never thought I could make a living from it.”

They encouraged her to be creative, but in a way that would allow her to earn money. “They were resistant but it’s not like they were denying me because I wanted to be an actress,” she said. Falcon jokes that his 90-year-old grandmother was probably the most resistant to his career choice, attributing the belief that the actors weren’t decent. “After taking her last name and using it as her stage name, she was on board,” Falcon said.

“Mexico produces a lot of great things but it’s tough,” Falcon said, discussing his decision to go to theater in the United States. “Even when you are famous and constantly working, the financial situation is different from what you may have here.” Falcon said she is like most immigrants, moving to the country to provide a better life for herself and her family, as well as seeking deeper challenges and ways to develop as a performer. .

Being a foreign actress is difficult, but being a woman over 40 and going to the movies in the United States is an even bigger hurdle. “I knew that 5% of all the work that’s in the United States, in acting terms, goes to Hispanic actors,” she said. “And that the percentage could be lower for a 50-year-old actress, because I was 49 at the time.” It was a lottery, but Falcon felt the worst that could happen was that she wouldn’t be chosen.

Her role as Camila Vargas in “Queen of the South” made it pop, while re-evaluating how women can play baddies, especially in the narco landscape. Falcon said there is a great responsibility in taking on this role, especially given the few Latinas with leading roles on television. She can’t deny that the character was a drug dealer, and the showrunners of the series discussed the double-edged sword of narco-telling and frontier stories with Latin tracks. But Falcon said she found Camila to be a smart, empowered woman who wasn’t seen regularly on screen.

“The other day, a little girl, from India of all places… she had seen Camila and she likes her! said Falcon. It’s funny for Falcon for a little kid to watch something like “Queen of the South,” but it reminded him of the importance of seeing different types of people on screen. “[The girl] watched an actress of color take the lead and [the show] be about us, make decisions and not apologize, ”Falcon said.

Falcon said she understands responsibility for her legacy and loves her past, but desperately wants to establish herself as a performer first, without labels. “Maybe because we use our physical appearance so much for our roles [but] there is always a color that determines, ”she says. “It’s important that people see us as actors and that they know where we’re from and how proud we are of our heritage, but not to put one thing on the other.

Falcon had the opportunity to lend his talent to the Marvel Universe as Mama Donya in the Disney + series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” earlier this year… a bit. “If you eat popcorn, you miss it,” Falcon joked. The actress filmed four episodes of the show’s 10-episode first season, but her role was reduced to two scenes, one of which is a corpse. “I shot them in Prague and they finished the last episode and that’s when COVID started and they shut everything down,” she said.

Falcon had to leave Europe and while its four episodes were over, the series still had a long way to go, ultimately reducing its 10 episodes to six. Falcon declined to give details on the plot of her character’s original story, but said she was grateful that she could work with Disney anyway. “They put on a wonderful show with what they had,” she said. “Sometimes that happens and you end up on the cutting room floor. Fortunately, we can still watch Falcon on several other shows to make up for it.

