Lee Min-Ho: 9 most stylish looks of the Korean actor





Lee Min-ho (LR): Getty Images, @actorleeminho on Instagram, @fendi on Instagram By Jove Moya



These are some of the best looks served up by Lee Min-ho, one of the most amazing in Korea. Hallyu Icons Newsletters Sign up for our newsletters to receive all of our best stories. Newsletters You have successfully subscribed The irresistible charm of Korean superstar Lee Min-ho has captured hearts the world over. The actor, who last appeared on television screens in his hit fantasy drama The king: eternal monarch, will honor our lives again as Koh Hansu in the next series Pachinko, based on the best-selling novel of the same name. As we all wait for Lee to return and to celebrate his birthday, Tatler sums up some of her most stunning looks. See also: IU: the most stylish looks of the Korean star PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Actor Lee Min Ho attends the Berluti Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images) After Lee’s demobilization, he made one of his first public appearances in Paris by attending the Berluti Spring / Summer 2020 Menswear show. The star appeared in her Berluti satin shirt covered with an elegant gray trench coat. The actor was seated in the front row next to his esteemed show business colleagues, Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng and Berluti chief executive Antoine Arnault. See Also: Kim Woo-Bin: 20 Of The Korean Actor’s Most Fashionable Looks Photo: Fendi

For the Fendi Menswear Fall / Winter 2021 show, Lee donned a Fendi stand-neck shirt under a black blazer and black sweatpants. The look was further enhanced with her black and beige messenger bag and sneakers. See also: Fendi names South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo as first global ambassador Photo: Kingssleeve Lee wore a lot of high-end clothes in The king: eternal monarch and this Dior trench coat is one of them. In the third episode of the series, the actor donned a dove-gray shirt that he paired with a white polo shirt and beige pants. A real head-spin if you ask me! Read also: Dior Men’s and Sacai team up for I / O 2022 Photo: The Eternal King Monarch on Netflix Lee has a way of making her overall look pop by using accessories. In this scene from The king: eternal monarch, he was seen wearing Tag Heuer’s Monaco Chronograph Caliber 11 Automatic Man 39mm. See also: Vincenzo: All the watches worn by Song Joong-Ki Raf Simons oversized buttoned cardigan No one else can look as stylish and beautiful as Lee, even when wearing a fluffy pink oversized cardigan by Raf Simons. This button-down top can easily be paired with clothes in light tones. See also: The Fred Perry x Raf Simons collections are inspired by the energy of youth Actor Lee Min-ho at the 35th Golden Disc Awards Lee graced the stage in his sleek black and white tuxedo when he presented the best digital song of the year at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. Even with the mask covering half of his face, the actor still knows how to get everyone’s attention. See also: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners Putting on brown hues is a sure-fire fashion move that will help you look classy yet relaxed. In this outfit, Lee teamed her red jacket with lighter brown pants. See also: Son Ye-Jin from “Crash Landing On You”: her most fashionable looks Photo: Kingssleeve Lee has a usual fondness for monochrome colors like black. In an episode of The king: eternal monarch, he was seen wearing a navy Hermes coat and a matching black button-down shirt. (What would a real modern king look like?) See Also: BTS’s Suga: 7 Of Rapper Min Yoongi’s Most Fashionable Looks Here, Lee is wearing a hot pink tuxedo (as if it wasn’t visible enough!). The star paired it with a white shirt which balanced the whole look. See Also: 12 Stylish Women’s Costumes To Wear Now, Inspired By Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-Bin







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos