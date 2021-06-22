CBS Exec veteran producer was 86 – The Hollywood Reporter





Norman S. Powell, the two-time Emmy nominated producer who has worked on shows such as Dick Van Dyke’s new show and 24 and, as a longtime CBS executive, gave the green light to a pilot project to Cagney & Lacey, is dead. He was 86 years old. Powell, the son of actors Joan Blondell and Dick Powell, died of acute respiratory failure on Wednesday, a publicist said. Powell won his Emmy nominations for the production of the 1977 ABC miniseries Washington behind closed doors and for guiding the second season (2002-03) of the drama Fox 24, with Kiefer Sutherland. During his 13-year tenure as an executive with CBS, Powell rose to senior vice president of the network’s Entertainment Productions division and oversaw the development and production of over 80 TV movies and 11 series. Among the programs and telefilms produced under his direction was the 1981 pilot for Cagney & Lacey, with Tyne Daly and Loretta Swit (before the arrival of Sharon Gless); the reality show 1989-96 Save 911; the 1989 TV movie Unbeaten, with Peter Coyote and Dermot Mulroney; the 1990 tv movie Miraculous landing, with Wayne Rogers; the 1989 pilot for Wolf, with Jack Scalia; a restart fuzzy area in 1985; and the 1981 TV movie Escape from Iran: the Canadian caper, written by Lionel Chetwynd. Norman Scott Barnes was born in Hollywood on November 2, 1934. His father was director of photography George Barnes, an eight-time Oscar nominee. After his father and Blondell divorced in 1936, he was adopted by Dick Powell, the actress’ second husband, in 1938. Norman Powell graduated from Lawrenceville School in New Jersey and Cornell University, then worked as a production manager from the late 1950s on television westerns such as Wanted dead or alive, Gun smoke and The rifleman. His other production credits included series such as CBS ‘ Dick Van Dyke’s new show; TNT The Lazarus Man, with Robert Urich; CBS ‘ Orleans, with Larry Hagman; and AMC The Lot, with Holland Taylor; and TV movies like the years 1978 More than friends, with Rob Reiner and Penny Marshall; the years 1995 Condemn Cowboy, with Jon Voight; and 1995 Black fox, with Christopher Reeve. Powell produced and directed the 2003 feature documentary American value, a look at the heroes who received the Medal of Honor. He also produced the years 2002 Darkness at Noon: The Documents of Carl Foreman in partnership with Chetwynd, with whom he will create more than 12 hours of the documentary series National office. At the time of his death, Powell was working on a sequel to his 2009 documentary Samuel Goldwyn-Showtime Brothers at war with his partner Jake Rademacher and executive producers Gary Sinise and Phil Gurin. He was also writing a memoir. Powell was a longtime member of the DGA and an active member of the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, for which he served two terms as chair. He was a recipient of the Caucus’s Distinguished Service Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Survivors include his wife, Ellen Levine, and their son Matthew; her children from her first marriage, Sandra and Scott; his daughter-in-law. Laurie; her sister, Ellen; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and Kenneth; and two great-grandchildren. Donations in his memory can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation or for The caucus foundation.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos