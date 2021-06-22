California Food Pioneer Was 66 – The Hollywood Reporter





Mark Peel, a pioneering chef who helped create modern California cuisine and a culinary renaissance in Los Angeles, has passed away. He was 66 years old. Peel died in a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, nine days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, his daughter Vanessa Silverton-Peel told the Los Angeles Times. “My dad in a lot of ways was really ill-suited to the emergence of this whole era of chef rock star,” she said. “He always saw himself as a cook, he saw himself as doing manual labor.” His career, however, was a legendary meal track record. Peel, who learned to cook at a small restaurant in the Sonoma Valley and went on to complete a college hospitality and restaurant program, began cooking with Wolfgang Puck in 1975 at the famous My House in Los Angeles, where he rose through the ranks to become deputy chef. He then cooked at Michael’s in Santa Monica, where he met his future wife Nancy Silverton in 1979, then went to the famous Chez Panisse in Berkeley. In 1982, Peel helped Puck open Spago in West Hollywood and insisted that Puck hire Silverton as a pastry chef. Spago began to receive national recognition and culinary awards under the leadership of the trio. “It was so difficult when we opened, but we all believed in the same thing: making people happy and giving them a great experience,” Puck told the Time. “He really had his own style and he loved working on the grill,” Puck said. “He ran Spago when it was so busy, but he always kept his cool and never yelled at anyone in the kitchen. He always wanted the food to be perfect; he didn’t care how long it took. Peel and Silverton married in 1984. Two years later they moved to New York to direct Maxwell’s Plum, then returned to Los Angeles after a year. After a brief stint again at Spago, they opened Campanile in 1989. The restaurant will last 23 years, introducing the farm-to-table concept to many Angelenos. Silverton left Campanile when the couple divorced. La Brea Bakery, which the couple opened a few months before Campanile, was sold in 2001 and is today a globally recognized brand. Peel has written or co-authored cookbooks such as New classic family dinners. He and Silverton wrote Mark Peel and Nancy Silverton at home: two chefs cook for family and friends and Campanile food. Peel was known to personally make frequent trips in his truck to pick up produce at a farmers market. “He wasn’t the guy who was always looking for attention, he was the guy who wanted to give people really good food,” said Silverton-Peel. “I think he was so much more influential that he never really took stock.” The survivors include four other children: Benjamin, Oliver, Vivien and Rex. “He was a husband, partner, father, grandfather, brother and uncle with so much joy and poise,” his family said. “He and his kitchen will be missed with all our hearts (and stomachs).”







