Hollywood thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter filming in Ken Reid Conservation Area in June





Hollywood arrives at Ken Reid Conservation Area north of Lindsay this month during filming of upcoming thriller thriller The Daughter of the Swamp King. Ken Reid will be closed to the public from the evening of Sunday June 27 until the morning of Wednesday June 30 for filming. The road leading to the old beach parking lot will be closed from Saturday June 26 when production teams arrive on site. Park visitors on Saturdays will be able to park in the main parking lot, as well as in the overflow parking lot as needed. Advertisement – story continues below “We want to disrupt visitors to our conservation area as little as possible, so we’ll be keeping Ken Reid open until Sunday night, before filming begins for two days,” said Kristie Virgoe, Director of Stewardship and Lands conservation at Kawartha Conservation, in a press release. “We want to let visitors know that large trucks will be arriving at Ken Reid starting Saturday. Staff will be on hand to respond to concerns or questions from the public. “ This is the first major film production to be shot in the Ken Reid Conservation Area. Security will be present on site throughout production, as will conservation area staff. The Daughter of the Swamp King is based on the 2017 international bestseller of the same name by American writer Karen Dionne. Directed by Neil Burger (Interview with the Assassin, The Illusionist, Limitless, Divergent, The Upside) from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, the film will star Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, Ophelia) and Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Night Rises, Rogue One, Ready Player One, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Bloodline). The film tells the story of Helena Petterier (Ridley), a woman who leads a seemingly ordinary life with her husband and young daughter but hides a dark secret from her past: her father Jacob Hollbrook (Mendelsohn) is the infamous one ” Marsh King “. ‘, a survivalist who has kept Helena and her mother captive in the wild for years. After Hollbrook escapes prison and knowing he will hunt for her and her family, Helena is forced to confront her past and use the very skills her father taught her to keep her family safe. The Daughter of the Swamp King tours across Ontario during the summer, with key scenes shot at Ken Reid. “We look forward to welcoming the cast and crew of The Marsh King’s Daughter to the Ken Reid Conservation Area and Kawartha Lakes,” said Virgoe. “Our conservation areas and the region as a whole offer enormous potential for the film and television industry. We are delighted to be able to welcome this production and look forward to the potential for local and regional economic development that these types of productions can offer.







