Boulder County Fair open to public without carnival, live shows





This summer’s Boulder County Fair will return with more shows and competitions, but still won’t include the usual sweet treats or carnival rides offered during the pre-pandemic years. As much as we would like to change things up and say ‘The fair is open’, it’s a bit more of a process to put on a huge event like this, ”said Melanie Bohren, chairman of the county fair board. from Boulder. It is the largest event that takes place on Boulder County property. It takes time to prepare the contracts for the animators, the rodeo and the demolition derby. Bohren presented updates on this year’s show plans at a virtual show board meeting on Monday. The fair will take place August 6-15 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. The 152nd Boulder County Fair will be open to the public this year and will feature an exhibitor’s fair for young members of 4-H and the National FFA Organization, Bohren said. “It’s a two-part thing,” she said. “It shows everything (the kids) have been working on with their cattle, cake decorating, artwork, photography and all of those different things and it complements the requirements of their projects. Last year, only 10 people per event were allowed to attend each show in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Some events such as the horse show have been canceled due to capacity restrictions, Bohren said. This year there will be no restrictions for families or friends wishing to attend. The events will also be streamed live on Facebook for those who cannot. Bohren said next year’s plan is to bring the fair back to full strength and offer the much-loved fair food, carnival rides and more. The Boulder County Fair Parade is still underway this summer and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on August 7 on Main Street in Longmont. “We’re going to be a part of this, and we really see this as a great way to get people to Main Street to interact with the businesses there and to get people excited that we’re still here,” , said Bohren. The Boulder County Council of Commissioners attended the virtual meeting on Monday and thanked the fair’s board of directors for all of their hard work in keeping the event going during the pandemic. “I just enjoy the things you do, given these limitations and hopefully next year it’s going to be big again,” County Commissioner Matt Jones said.

