Iroquois County Fair scheduled for July 13-18 | Times-Republic of Iroquois County

The 2021 Iroquois County Agriculture and Livestock Fair will be held July 13-18.
The 4-H food judgment begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. with the auction at 2 p.m. Tuesday is also the day of the moving of the cattle with the shows of the SectionFFA from 4 p.m. The official opening ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. with the presentation of the clubs and will be followed by the Queen and the very first Little Miss pageant. The evening will be rounded off by fireworks.
July 14 is a full day 4-H Livestock Assessment starting at 8 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., the screening of the agricultural, produce, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children division’s junior and open projects will begin. The 4-H cat show is at 2 p.m. Evening entertainment will be an evening of family fun at 6 p.m. and the talent show will end the evening at 8 p.m.
On Thursday July 15, there will be the Junior Department breeding shows in the barns at 8 a.m. At 9:00 a.m., general 4-H projects will start showing. 4-H Dog Obedience will be at 3 p.m. The ever-popular annual demo derby by On the Gas Promotions at 7:30 p.m.
Friday July 16 will start with the draft horse competition at 8:00 am. General The 4-H projects judged by the clubs and the Master Showman competition start at 9 a.m. Teams of draft horses begin at 11 a.m.
The new day and time for the cattle sale is 1 p.m. on Friday. The 4-H style show takes place at 4 pm and the open style show follows at 5:30 pm Evening entertainment will consist of a slatting rodeo at 7 pm. Teen dance will also take place at the 4-H Center from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
July 17 presents breeding competitions in the barns from 8 am. The annual tractor campaign begins at 8 a.m. A new event, the Illiana remote control truck and tractor pulling will start at 11 a.m. 4-H Dog Agility at 4:30 p.m. Jason Pritchett, one of America’s Got Talent 5 finalists, takes the stage at 8 p.m. for the evening’s entertainment.
There will be free entry to the fair on July 18. The open horse show starts at 8 a.m. At 9:30 a.m. there will be an All-Faith Church Service with A Natural High. At 11 a.m., the Grill Master Cook Off competition begins. The afternoon Tractor Pull starts at 12:30 p.m. The Costume Sheep Lead class is at 1:00 p.m. The Tractor Pull ITPA ends the 2021 Fair from 6:00 p.m.
Daily activities consist of the opening of the Open & Junior exhibition building at noon and closing at 9 pm. Commercial buildings also open at noon but close at 8 p.m. Mahlah, the comfort dog, will welcome visitors to the Happy Jacks Gazebo on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Woodcarving demonstrations by Northern Exposure Chainsaw Carvings will take place daily at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Swyear Amusements will be on the Midway. A new area called the Kids Zone will be located near the Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo, north of the pigsties. Daily activities will consist of Touch a Vehicle, Wagon Basketball, Giant Tic Tac Toe and other daily events.
Registration for this year’s fair will close at 5 p.m. on June 29. The Ffair is currently accepting entries for the fair at the corner just outside the fairground fence from 9am to 3pm. There is also a limited number of Fair Books that can currently be picked up at the Fair.
On June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. and on June 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the administrative staff will accept admission to the fair office on the exhibition grounds. The Trade Show Book is also posted on the show website www.iroquiscofair.com.
