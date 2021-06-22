Henry Golding: I want my daughter to travel the world | Entertainment





Henry Golding wants his daughter to understand the importance of traveling. The 34-year-old actor and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl into the world on March 31, and Henry said he would love to take his daughter to different countries around the world, especially because of his own multicultural family. He said: “I think I grew up lucky enough to have parents who saw the importance of traveling. I come from a multicultural family. My father is British, my mother is Malaysian. So we still have had that kind of mixed heritage – like a kid of two worlds, I guess. “I think it’s really important to understand from a young age how lucky we are. So I think to go to places like Asia and allow [kids] to experience a very different culture is really important. “ The Snake Eyes star has loved her fatherhood experience so far and praised her daughter whose name has not been released as a good baby. He added, “She is such a great baby. My wife is phenomenal, such an amazing mother and we have just been blessed all this time. And although Henry is still a new parent, he has learned to feel good about being overwhelmed. He told People magazine: “It’s such an overwhelming experience and there’s not much you can panic about until you realize it’s like, ‘Oh, what the hell is that? that I’m really panicking? What am I worried about? ‘ Like, she’s fine. She’s fine. But as new parents you’re like, “Oh, my god, what if she does that? This is totally wrong. “” Meanwhile, Henry recently said he already feels a sense of overprotection towards his daughter. He explained: Every morning it’s like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She gives you that look or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It’s crazy. You already feel the feeling of overprotection. I’m sure it’s getting worse! “

