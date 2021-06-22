Rhea Kapoor who announced Veere Di Marriage 2 has worked on a few other projects and we hear she may have locked one already. This time with his brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Rhea loved this script which is a romantic comedy but more in the comedy space. Harsh is brilliant with his comedic timing and everyone loved his scene in AK vs. AK. Usually he did serious cinema, so Rhea felt that this film would be a perfect break with his image and also help him be more commercially viable. Harsh liked the script. “

Alaya F will join him, who put in a decisive performance on his debut last year. The source adds, “Rhea loves Alaya F and feels better than any other young actor today. She took the movie to Alaya who loved the idea and the role. It’s a matter of time when they go. on the floors with.. “

