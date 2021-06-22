Katie Thurston on being a sexual assault survivor – The Hollywood Reporter

Katie Thurston opened up about being a sexual assault survivor on Monday’s episode of The bachelorette.

In an honesty-focused group date with several of his competitors, which was led by alumni Single star Nick Viall, the 17th round star The bachelorette spoke about a part of her past that she said “shaped me in some ways exactly who I am today”.

Thurston, whose season kicked off on June 7, was marketed as ABC’s Sexually Positive Bachelorette, a title she’s been leaning into since bringing a vibrator on her first night on The single person with Matt James earlier this year.

“I know you see me today as this very positive and confident woman. She hasn’t always been there, ”Thurston said on Monday night’s episode after encouraging the men on her date to talk about difficult times in their past relationships.

Thurston said that 10 years ago on New Years Eve she was drinking and was involved in a situation where there was no consent. “I was in denial about what had happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him because I didn’t want to believe what really happened. And when that didn’t work, I had a very unhealthy relationship with sex for years.

Explaining how she didn’t want to have sex and didn’t like talking about it after what happened, she added: loving me and accepting things that I can no longer control.

Speaking to the camera after sharing his story, Thurston emphasized the importance of consent and communication. “What I shared with the group today is something I never really talked about,” she said, after pointing out to the men that her mother was also unaware. . “For a long time, I felt responsible for being too drunk, too irresponsible, too stupid. But it’s not my fault because consent is important and I didn’t give it that night.

Afterwards, she said that she felt closer to the men during the group session: “I feel like this weight has been lifted. I feel liberated.

After the segment aired, the ABC series aired a PSA for RAINN, urging anyone who has been sexually assaulted to call 800-656-HOPE or visit rainn.org.

Before the #MeToo era, The single person and The bachelorette had avoided discussing matters relating to sex and consent on the air. the Baccalaureate in paradise the 2017 stoppage on a sexual misconduct investigation, however, prompted the franchise to rethink the airing of topical conversations, particularly after the 2018 season of The single person was criticized for being disconnected and a contender for the following season of The bachelorette was convicted of sexual assault after her casting.

In recent years, the franchise has promoted sexual positivity with 2019 Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and spoke to the #MeToo movement when Colton Underwood’s 2019 season contender Caelynn Miller-Keyes The single person, became the first in the series to open up about being a sexual assault survivor.

At the start of his season, Thurston promised a more authentic airing of the ABC and Warner Bros. TV series, especially in the wake of Chris Harrison’s exit as host and the problematic season of The single person, this is where the 30-year-old banking marketing manager made her debut. The episode also airs the same day as a revealing first-person essay in New York magazine by Rachel Lindsay, the very first Black Bachelorette, about her experience of feeling exploited behind the scenes.

“I wanted my experience to be true to myself and ideal for the men who joined me as well as for Bachelor Nation,” Thurston said. Hollywood journalist before the start of his season. “And I think it was really taken into account and worked. I expressed what I wanted with my journey, and I think I was listened to. As [viewers will see], it’s different. I have a great group of guys and I think Bachelor Nation is going to be really excited to watch this and see a change.

During the group date, the men also got the platform to share their stories. At the time, Thurston said THR, “I really want diversity in my cast. And I want this to be a platform for these men to be heard. That’s what it’s all about – their stories, love and a little less than everyone has seen before. ”