Tenants’ mentor steps up efforts as eviction moratorium nears expiration

Renter Mentor, a social startup company launched in 2019, has spent the last year adapting on the fly as the impact of the pandemic continued to be felt by Columbus residents in need of affordable housing.

The company initially focused on an online platform designed to connect renters looking for affordable housing with landlords willing to rent them.

Our team needed more help; we had three part-time developers who helped me build the platform, said Jerry Valentine, Founder and CEO. They didn’t have enough time and capacity to get it where we needed it, [so] we went in a different direction.

In December, Valentine and her team launched a telephone service; a number that landlords and tenants could call.

It was our first MVP [minimum viable product]we needed to publicize this to the community and see if it was something, said Valentine, adding that early feedback was promising. We were able to serve over 60 people, put them in touch with owners, move them or relocate them in about two months, that was a very good indicator of where our clientele came from and how we wanted to connect owners.

The number is still active and tenants are still calling it, but now the website is also live. It went live on June 4, with two important links on the homepage, one for renters looking for accommodation and another for owners or property managers looking to list properties. . Both services are free.

Most of the people who used the service line were renters looking for housing, not landlords, Valentine said. Established relationships with the Columbus Apartment Association, the Ohio Realtor Association as well as relationships since Valentines’ time working for the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority have enabled Renter Mentor to connect tenants with housing providers, but he knows that more awareness will be needed to bring more individual owners into the network.

Jerry Valentine Photo provided by Renter Mentor

Were working on a landlord recruitment and education campaign called Choose Affordable Housing, ”he said. The basis is to increase the recruitment and retention of landlords, but also to improve the landlord-tenant relationship.

In addition to creating the website and encouraging owners to list their properties there, the company also hopes to work more directly with community organizations.

Renter Mentor has already established a relationship with Central Community House, serving as a consultant for the Near East Side organization and helping it distribute temporary rent assistance to families in need.

Valentine hopes to add more organizations soon, eventually expanding the capabilities of the online platform so that groups can use it to help their customers access rental assistance and other programs that offer support. ‘help. Instead of owners paying to list their properties on Renter Mentor, this is the original concept of the website that organizations would pay for, thereby helping their clients and also supporting a service that might not otherwise exist.

While the inner workings of the business model have evolved over the past year, the company’s efforts still focus on what Valentine calls the affordable housing market.

At first I thought it was a Section 8 solution, said Valentine, adding that he quickly discovered that the issues faced by those looking to use their housing choice vouchers issued by government are also felt by a much larger segment of the population. Its people who have been in the shelter system, our elderly and disabled population, the population involved in justice, the people with evictions on their files. They all had something extra that would allow owners to discriminate unintentionally or intentionally.

With eviction requests rising steadily in Franklin County even before the CDC’s eviction moratorium officially expires at the end of this month, Valentine believes the need to connect people to affordable housing and related support will only grow.

There are slum lords and predatory landlords targeting this population because they are desperate, he added. We’re excited that this is a solution that literally caters to this demographic, [one that] has been neglected for so many decades.

For more information, see rentermentor.net.