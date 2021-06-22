KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to save all Bollywood by playing in his film: I will stop criticizing | Bollywood





Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, called on stars like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to save all of Bollywood by agreeing to star in his film. He promised to stop criticizing films the day he directs or produces one. In a series of tweets, KRK tagged a number of Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham, and urged them to star in a film directed or produced by him. He said that by agreeing to do so, they would help the entire film industry. KRK tweeted, I really want to stop criticizing movies. I will stop criticizing films the day I launch my film as a producer or director. So I ask @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham to help me and all Bollywood pls. In a follow-up tweet, he tagged Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor. Kamaal R Khan has a proposal for the best stars to save all of Bollywood. No threat or even legal action could stop him from criticizing films, KRK said. The people of Bollywood must understand One more important thing! They can’t help but criticize their films in court or threats. They can only arrest me on demand and by accepting me # TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK! KRK asked Bollywood stars to take one for the team. If either of you can’t make my movie to save all of Bollywd from my critics, you clearly don’t like Bollywood. Fir Aap Chahte Ho Ki Senior Reviewer Deta Rahun Aur Aap Maze Lete Raho (This means you want me to keep revising so you can keep enjoying) @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham, a- he writes. Kamaal R Khan said that by not agreeing to star in his film, the stars would prove that they did not like Bollywood. Read also | Billie Eilish apologizes for derogatory term against Asians after overhaul of old video: dismayed In the past, KRK has produced and starred in Deshdrohi and the film Bhojpuri Munna Pandey Berozgaar. Currently, he is being sued for defamation by Salman Khan. While KRK called the legal opinion retaliation for its negative criticism of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salmans lawyers said it was a response to allegations of corruption and money laundering .

