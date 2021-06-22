International Yoga Day: Bollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga To Stay Fit And Look Fabulous





Bombay, June 21, 2021: During the Covid-19 pandemic, when states were stranded, gyms were closed. So how is it that our Bollywood stars always manage to stay so fit and fabulous? Well, several Bollywood actors are practicing yoga to stay in shape and maintain their fitness level. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, we are sharing a list of Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga to stay in shape. Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga to stay in shape Several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty took to their social media accounts to celebrate the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday. We know how well these celebrities practice yoga because they continue to post photos of their yoga sessions on social media. Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who practice yoga to stay in shape. Malaika Arora: one of the celebrities of Bollywood who practices yoga to always stay in shape For Malaika Arora, yoga is a way of life. Sharing a video on Monday, she wrote, Namaste everyone! For me it is an EVERYDAY yoga day because yoga is a way of life because it has taught me so much more than I can write here. However, allow me to take this opportunity and wish you all a happy International Yoga Day. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQYIntYhW4z/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5b506098-55d4-4d15-8442-2c1c2b12014e Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her yoga journey: She spoke about her yoga journey and how the pregnancy has worn her out. For me, my yoga journey started in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met… an incredible journey… that kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months after giving birth… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to come back, but today I’m slowly and steadily recovering. My yoga time is my time for me… and of course consistency is the key… so keep it up folks. On that note I’m going #StretchLikeACat and hope you too, she captioned the post as she flexed some muscles. Alia Bhatt: one of the Bollywood celebrities who practices yoga to stay in shape Image: Utkal today Actress Alia Bhatt shares a hilarious video of her cat’s reaction to the actress doing yogasanas. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQXrjljgFmi/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=75b4ca50-353b-4210-bb89-ad3dca1a0833 Siddhant Chaturvedi, the air number: Ravine boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a photo doing aerial yoga. Pranati Rai Prakash: Love actress Aaj Kal is a yoga lover and has been practicing it for a very long time. She posted a video on the occasion of International Yoga Day. My dad introduced me to yoga when I was 8-9 and I get compliments for being good at yoga and I think that was my initial motivation to start it on my own. Now it’s part of my lifestyle, she says. The actress added, explaining how it helped her. Yoga controls my mental and physical state. It helped me stay closer to myself. I am more aware of myself and it is a wonderful thing in times of constant work and chaos. The fun Kajol and his antics: Actor Kajol wrote a hilarious post for International Yoga Day 2021. Speaking to social media, she shared a photo from her DDLJ movie she can be seen sleeping in and wrote, Yoga, you had me in Shavasana. Also Read: Shed That Relentless Fat and Move Towards Holistic Wellness on International Yoga Day 2021 Is Tahira Kashyap the intruder? Tahira Kashyap has an interesting article. She said : ? Is it time I let the kapalbhatis of the world invade my life? kya yoga is hi akhir hoga?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos