A last clip of Paul Rudd Mac and me for the road







Paul Rudd crushed Bill Haders finale Conan performance. And you already know what he did. I mean, cmon, Paul Rudd showed the same clip of Mac and me on the Conan OBriens show (regardless of what network he’s on) since 2004. You didn’t think he let OBrien go without saying goodbye to Mac, did you? The track began with Hader recounting a sketch he and Rudd made during a dress rehearsal at SNL, called Ed Burns Grill Boys. The skit was just Hader and Rudd pretending to grill food while talking in cadence from an Ed Burns movie, and it bombed dramatically. Hader claimed he bombed because Rudd refused to make the high pitched voice needed for the bit. That’s what prompted Rudd, a tuxedo, to walk across the stage and record his disagreement with Haders’ memories. Fortunately, SNL the dress rehearsal tapes, so Rudd asked if Conan wanted to judge the skit for himself. But, of course, he was never going to see this sketch. Once again he was going to see a child in a wheelchair fall off a cliff. You’ve been on the show for 25 years, OBrien said. You would always say I have a clip, and every time, for years, I would be convinced that I would see the real clip, because you’re a really nice person. [] And then you shoot that shit every time! Rudd even brought his own Team Coco mug so that when the camera came back he would take a big sip like always. Now it’s the commitment to bit.

