Your daily horoscope: June 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It is never too late to follow your dream and if you reach for the stars in the next 12 months, chances are you will be a star yourself very soon. Don’t just change your life for the better, find ways to change the lives of others as well.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The more recently you tried to figure things out, the more confusing it seemed to become, but as the mental planet Mercury is now ending its retrograde phase, you should find it easier to make sense of difficult situations. Don’t overload your brain!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have to be honest with yourself and admit that there is something that you have been running away from for awhile. If you can do it within the next 24 hours, you should find it easier to deal with the situation, not just temporarily, but once and for all.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You’ve been pretty good at hiding your feelings lately, but with your ruling planet Mercury ending its retrograde phase today, you can go to the other extreme and make sure the whole world knows what’s going on. upsets you. Try not to get too emotional.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t pretend to support what someone is doing just because you want to stay on their good books. Sooner or later you will have to reveal what you really think about the matter and the longer you leave it, the more serious the fallout will be. Speak Now !

LEO (July 24 – August 23):

Depending on the planets, you are looking for a complicated solution to a problem which is basically quite simple. In both your personal affairs and your career, the most obvious answer is the one that is most likely to be true. Don’t ignore it.

VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23):

Usually your mind is as sharp as a spike, but over the past few weeks you’ve kind of missed a number of important clues, possibly because you’ve been distracted by trivial events. Focus only on the issues that matter today, and every day from now on.

BALANCE (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It’s not your style to approach what you do in a sloppy way, but for some reason you haven’t bothered to put in much effort over the past few days. The consequences of this neglect could last for some time, so pull yourself together.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22):

If you’re not 100 percent sure what you’re about to try will be successful, you should postpone it until you are. Another thing you need to be careful about is mixing business with pleasure, the planets warn that this is unlikely to work.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21):

If you use your head today, you’ll have a head start on the game and, more importantly, rivals who seem to think you’re not as intellectually in agreement as you usually do. Let them know that your mind is still sharp.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20):

Just because someone you work or do business with has difficulty expressing themselves doesn’t mean they have nothing meaningful to say. On the contrary, what they tell you could be the difference between a huge success and a massive failure, so listen!

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19):

You might not be the type to take advice that goes against what you want to do or choose to believe, but if you ignore what a friend is telling you today, this could prove costly in the long run. They know what they are talking about.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20):

Sometimes you have to put your hand up and admit that you made a mistake, and that’s one of those times. Friends and relatives will be in a forgiving mood today, so don’t try to hide any mistake. It really doesn’t matter.

