Here’s what happened to every couple on Love Island UK

It might be the show that everyone hates to love (or love to hate), but in the end, it is. You have to admit that you missed watching a bunch of drifting fades pulling someone up to chat so they can graft it on, and lay it on a factor 50 thick with the bev that’s their type on paper so to find love. Sounds like a bunch of nonsense? You would be forgiven for forgetting part of the key Island of love vocabulary, it’s been over a year since the last group of sexy singles entered the villa after all.

The good news is Island of love is back for 2021 * landmark theme melody *. So, the countdown is on to watch tanned teens every night wondering where your head is going? endlessly. After ITV was forced to cancel summer 2020 due to the pandemic, show producers pledged Island of love would come back “bigger and better than ever” this year. For my part, I cannot wait.

To warm up for the new season, now is a great time to remember which of the previous shows the couples have been successful outside. Life inside the villa is undoubtedly different from the real world, so it’s no surprise that many show couples haven’t had a fairytale ending. That said, there are still a number of contestants who have had feelings that have lasted.

As the nation prepares for the seventh season (yes, OGs, you’ve been watching for seven years now), we take a look at the previous one. Island of love couples, and where they are now.

Season 1 Couples

Jess & Max

Jess hayes quickly became one of the first Island of love favorites of the series, and after some rivalry in the villa, Max Morley eventually decided that Jess was her type on paper and the couple went official. They were declared the winners of the first season, but parted ways shortly after leaving the villa.

Jon and Hannah

Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth were together from day one of the 2015 series, making it official just three weeks later. They left the villa as a couple, and Jon even asked the question before the finale, but the real world turned out to be too strong and they spread a few months after the series ended.

Lauren & Josh

Lauren Richardson and Josh Ritchie may have teamed up on day two of the series, but she then fell in love with Chris W and Luis, while Josh teamed up with Jess and Naomi. The couple eventually returned to their OG mating to leave the villa in third place, but called him out soon after.

Luis & Cally

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech advanced to the final in 2015, but did not make the top three. They tried to get it to work after the villa, and even got the first one Island of love baby their daughter Vienna was born in 2017. However, their relationship ended in September 2018.

Jordan & Zoe

It’s safe to say that Jordan Ring and Zoe Basia Brown have never really been an endgame couple. Although they made him official in the villa, they didn’t last long in the real world and arrested him before summer was over.

Season 2 Couples

Cara & Nathan

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey teamed up on Day 1 of Season 2 and took the win, but went their separate ways a few months after leaving the villa. However, in real life Island of love style, the couple reconciled after Cara became pregnant with their first child, Freddie George. Cara and Nathan finally got married in 2019, and welcomed a second child, Delilah in 2020.

Kady & Scott

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas have had, shall we say, a passionate relationship. From OTT fights to big displays of affection, the pair ended up becoming one of the favorites of the season, taking third place. They continued their relationship outside of the villa and even moved in together, but eventually broke up in 2017.

Adam and katie

Adam Maxted and Katie Salmon were a late mating in the series. With viewers on their side, they made it through to the final, placing fourth, but canceled shortly after leaving the villa.

Alex and Olivia

Olivia Buckland found her type on paper when Alex Bowen walked into the Island of love villa in week three. It could have taken the shape of a pear when Alex spent a night at the shelter with Zara Holland, but the couple came out of the villa stronger than ever. Since then they have gone on vacation, bought a house, have become the first Island of love couple to get married in 2018.

Terry & Emma-Jane

Terry Walsh was responsible for one of Season 2’s most memorable moments – ditching Malin Anderson as she watched from home, then quickly switching to Emma-Jane Woodhams. Despite viewers’ skepticism, the couple reached fifth place, before ending the relationship a few months after leaving the villa..

Season 3 Couples

Amber & Kem

One of the season’s favorite couples, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay had adventures with other islanders after the Casa Amor interlude, but ultimately found each other’s path to be crowned the winners. However, they broke up in December of the same year, blaming their difficult schedules. Amber is currently single., and Kem has been linked to a number of famous faces The sun even recently alluded to rumors that they might get back together.

Camille & Jamie

Everyone wanted happiness for Camilla Thurlow in the Island of love Villa. Come in, model Jamie Jewitt. The adorable couple made it to the final, finishing second. However, they won the Love Island IRL lottery and have since moved in together, welcomed baby Nell, and are now engaged.

Chris and Olivia

Although they came in third and landed a spin-off reality show, Chris & Olivia: Crackin ‘On, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have finally broken up onscreen. Chris has since been linked with Little Mixs Jesy Nelson, but is currently single, while Olivia has found love with Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, who got engaged in 2019.

Marcel & Gabby

Although Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen climbed to fourth place and tried to make it work outside the villa, the relationship was short-lived. The couple broke up after rumors the Blazin ‘Squad star had been unfaithful.

Dom & Jess

While Dom Lever and Jess Shears didn’t make it to the final, they deserve an honorable mention. They were the first couple to go their separate ways in Season 3, when Jess was dumped from the island, but quickly reconciled once the series ended. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos in 2018, and welcomed a baby boy in 2019.

Season 4 Couples

Dani and Jack

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were together from day one of season four, going stronger and stronger as one of the cutest couples and fan favorites. After becoming Island of love winners, the couple moved in together and had a puppy, but it didn’t work out and they broke up in December 2018.

Laura and Paul

After the dramatic Laura-Wes-Megan love triangle, fans were hoping Laura Anderson had found her type on paper in Paul Knops. Despite being finalists, the couple announced their separation just two months after leaving the Island of love Villa.

Josh & Kaz

Kazimir Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel were a success for Casa Amor, eventually finishing third. The couple tried to make it work after the villa, but ended the relationship in February 2019.

Megan and Wes

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson had a Island of love ride, finishing in fourth place. They then moved in together, but announced their separation in January 2019 in a parody of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, after Wes appeared in Ice dance.

Adam and Zara

Although self-styled ladies’ man Adam Collard claimed to have found Zara McDermott’s, she was dumped from the villa before their relationship could really take off. The couple tried to make it work IRL, but decided to quit in February 2019. Zara is now associated with Made in Chelsea old Sam Thompson.

Season 5 Couples

Amber & Greg

The hilarious, fiercely loyal and pragmatic Geordie Amber Gill had his fair share of heartbreak in the villa in season five, but with just two weeks remaining she teamed up with Irish newcomer Greg O’Shea to win the 50,000. Although the couple remained amicable, they separated shortly after leaving the villa.

Molly Mae & Tommy

While they weren’t crowned the winners, powerful couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are among the the 10 highest incomes Island of love competitors Based on research. The couple are still together, loved and living in Manchester.

India & Ovie

India Reynolds rushed for season five favorite Ovie Message! Soko, to take third place. However, they soon called to quit due to their conflicting schedules.

Curtis and Maura

The unlikely couple, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins seemed in love (who could forget how Curtis floated Mauras’ lower regions). However, after several rumors of fraud outside, the couple finally broke up eight months after leaving the villa.

Chris and Maura

Not technically a Villa couple, but one Island of love couple nonetheless (and the one the stans had hoped for from day one). Hilarious Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins remained best friends after the villa, confirming their romance in November 2020. It was sadly short-lived and they split in May 2021.

Season 6 Couples

Finley & Paige

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp crowned inaugural winter winners Island of love in 2020. After being confined together at Paige’s family home in Scotland, they now live in Manchester together, and judging by their social media calendars, they’re still pretty enamored.

Luc and Sinnise

Luke Trotman and Sinnise Fudge took their time in the villa, eventually forming a couple on day 18. They moved in together in May 2020, and hosted a puppy, Nala, in January 2021. We love to see it!

Demi and Luc

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones may have reached third place, but they never made it official and didn’t last long outside the villa. Luke has since moved on with season five contestant Lucie Donlan, and judging by their Instagram posts, they seem very happy with the Bunny rescue puppy!

Ched & Jess

A love affair at Casa Amor, Ched Uzor and Jess Gale who entered the season 6 villa with her twin sister, Eve parted ways in the summer of 2020, after feeling the effects of containment separation.

Eva & Naz

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed didn’t quite make it to the final but deserve an honorable mention because they are so cute, and still together.

Mike and Priscilla

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu reached fifth place and are still going strong. I have moved permanently to London now, Mike said on ITV Love Island: what happened next? It wasn’t until a few weeks after we left the villa that we broke the big one and started telling each other that we really love each other. Oh !