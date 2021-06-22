Entertainment
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow highlighted the release of western photos
The CW posted pictures from “Stressed Western,” the eighth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrowis the sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, June 27. After Sunday’s “Back to the Finale: Part II” Sara Lance reunited with the rest of the Legends and while not exactly the same Sara who was kidnapped in the Season 5 finale – – he has since It was revealed that Sara is deceased and brought back as a clone / alien hybrid – she’s still Sara and ready to get back to work. Working means dealing with an alien on the loose in the Old West, which will put the Legends in touch with Arrow’s David Ramsey, who certainly won’t be playing John Diggle this time around.
Ramsey, who also directs the episode, is credited in the photos of “Stressed Western” as Bass Reeves, an actual historical figure who served as the first black Deputy Marshal west of the Mississippi.
“There was a certain press that said that I play a mysterious character on Legends, and from that kind of wording, there was a guess that because, obviously, Legends has a time ship, and they travel through time and space, fans connected that to the Green Lantern Corps… ”Ramsey said previously TV line. “Also, the last time you saw Diggle, he was on his way to Metropolis and was intercepted by a shiny green box, so that was a logical step assuming…. But on Legends, there’s a whole another character. He’s a historical character, a historical Western character. “
You can check out the synopsis for “Stressed Western” below and read on for the pics.
KEEP CALM – With everyone finally reunited, the Legends turn to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm as they are in the Old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all in shock. Constantine (Matt Ryan) turns to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who may have some answers to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their conflicting personalities, which ultimately prompts them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in the personal life of Behrad (Shayan Sobhian). Dominic Purcell is also playing. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET / PT on The CW. “Stressed Western” is scheduled for release on June 27th.
