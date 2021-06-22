Entertainment
Joanne Linville, Former “Star Trek”, “Twilight Zone” Dies at 93
Joanne Linville, who made a “Star Trek “ appearance as Romulan commander in the original television series, deceased Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 93 years old.
In a statement to USA TODAY, his family said Linville “has lived a busy life.”
“A person whose spirit, passion for art and life have been an inspiration to all who have had the pleasure of knowing her,” the statement continued. “A loving mother and a proud grandmother.”
The actress, born Beverly Joanne Linville on January 15, 1928, in Bakersfield, Calif., Stood out in an acclaimed 1961 episode of “The Twilight Zone.” She played a Southern Belle in the last days of the Civil War who learns the cost of war and hate in one of the classic series’ famous twists.
Linville, who studied acting with Stella Adler, was a frequent television star and film actor from the 1950s to the 1980s, with roles in more than 100 shows and films.
She has appeared in classic series such as “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”, “Gunsmoke”, “Dr. Kildare”, “Ben Casey”, “Route 66”, “I Spy”, “Bonanza”, “The Fugitive”, ” Hawaii Five- “,” Kojak “,” Streets of San Francisco “,” Charlie’s Angels “,” Dynasty “and” LA Law “.
In the late 1980s, Linville and Adler established an interim conservatory under the name Adler. Linville also wrote a book “Seven Steps to an Acting Craft”, published in September 2011.
“Hiking” Fans remember Linville for the 1968 episode “The Enterprise Incident”, a fan favorite from the final season of the original TV show in which she portrayed the commander of a Romulan ship.
His character falls for Spock (Leonard Nimoy) while he and Captain James Kirk (William Shatner), enemies of the Federation, are in custody on his ship.
Linville’s film credits include “The Goddess” (1958), “Scorpion” (1973), “Gable and Lombard” (1976), “A Star Is Born” (1976) and “The Seduction” (1982). She played gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in “James Dean”, a 2001 TV movie starring James Franco and directed by her ex-husband, Mark Rydell.
Besides Rydell, Linville is survived by their two children, Christopher Rydell and Amy Rydell; grandchildren Austen, Ruby and Ginger; and great-grandson Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, son of Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd and grandson of Linville Austen Rydell.
