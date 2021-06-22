Make way for the younger Khans! Photos of all the kids who make the new generation of Bollywood Khan-daan





Make way for the younger Khans! Highlights SRK is the father of his three children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam Azad, Aamir Khan’s little one, is only 9 years old Babil, son of the late Irrfan Khan, will soon debut with Qala You’ve seen them in movies, you’ve seen them honoring awards and fainted at their style – they’re none other than the Khan of Bollywood. The Hindi film industry is incomplete without the Khans and as a movie buff and City B enthusiast you certainly can’t deny it. However, even though Khans like Aamir, Salman, SRK, Saif and Irrfan are beloved by fans, their children are currently in the news either for the awesome social media posts or for their highly anticipated debut. The new generation of Khans, although they’ve dipped their toes into the entertainment world, have become a major source for all things fashion, movies, and more. Take Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan, for example. The child star who has yet to make his debut in the industry has already become a fan favorite thanks to his Gen Z-approved style. The same goes for the children of the Salman Khan clan. Shah Rukh Khan Saif Ali Khan Salman khan Irrfan Khan Aamir Khan On the flip side, Aamir and Irrfan, two of Bollywood’s 5 well-known Khans, have kept their children out of the limelight for much of their lives. It is only now that Irrfan’s son Babil has become active on social media, as has Aamir’s daughter, Ira. Babil awaits the release of its first film Castle while Ira has no plans to enter the industry yet. Now, in case you haven’t met the Khan children yet, today is your lucky day. Here are some of their latest photos, check out: Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan is the father of three children. Aaryan is his eldest, followed by Suhana Khan and little AbRam. Saif Ali Khan As for Saif Ali Khan, the actor has two children Sara and Ibrahim from his first marriage. Saif’s little ones with Kareena are nothing short of celebrities. Salman khan Of the family of Salman Khan, we mainly speak of Sohail’s son, Nirvaan, and Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan. Sohail is also a loving father to Yohan who is only 10 years old. Irrfan Khan Babil, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, especially after the actor’s disappearance, has made touching headlines on social media. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, is a social media star for her positive articles on mental wellness. As for his son Junaid, he often makes the news for his theatrical work. Son of Aamir with Kiran Rao, Azad is only 9 years old. Which of these Khan kids are you most excited to see on the big screen next?







