New Loki Merch Apparently Confirms Sophia Di Martino’s Character





At the end of Loki Episode 1, Mobius (Owen Wilson) reveals that the Time Variance Authority is hunting down a variant of Loki. Although it was configured to make it appear that the variant they were pursuing would take on the appearance of Tom Hiddleston, Episode 2 confirmed that it did not. Instead, the titular trickster himself appeared against himself, instead being greeted by a character played by Sophia Di Martino, someone who may not even be a variant of Loki after all. . Shortly after the episode aired, fans noticed that some international markets credited Di Martino’s character as Sylvie while most others, including the United States, only credited her as Sylvie. “The Variant”. Now, new merchandise that has surfaced online apparently confirms the character’s identity: Sylvie Lushton. In a new set of helmets listed on the Zavvi site (via The Direct), the retailer notes that the helmets belong to Loki (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Di Martino). Sylvie’s helmet even has a broken horn, just like in the final moments of the second episode. (Photo: Zavvi) Sylvie, of course, is probably referring to Sylvie Lushton, a character who eventually started calling herself Enchantress in Marvel Comics source material. At the very least, the character’s powers were given to him by Loki, and the God of Evil may be responsible for the technical creation of the character as a whole. Regardless, the character is already shaping up to be a formidable opponent for the Asgardian of Hiddleston. “It was really important to me that Sophia had her own authorship over what she was doing. At the same time, we all thought it would be so much fun if there were moments of sameness or some kind of mirror,” he said. Hiddleston said. TV line about Loki’s new enemy. “Because if you think about it, if you come across another version of yourself, there would be these weird moments of recognition like” Oh yeah, you get it. Or maybe you just don’t understand. “Sophia had lots of questions about the different choices I had made, and I think some things that she found useful, and some things that she thought,” No, actually, that’s what this character is different from [Loki]. ‘ There’s a lot of fun to be had in the balance, I guess. “ The first two episodes of Loki are now broadcast on Disney +. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. What other characters do you think could appear in the series featuring Hiddleston? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU! Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.







