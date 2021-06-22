Colbert asks Lorde if the Kiwis feel superior to handling Covid-19 | 1 NEWS





Lorde appeared on the popular American talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert today after the recent release of her new single Solar Power.

The Kiwi song star first met Colbert at a barbecue at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s house in Auckland during her visit to the country in 2019.

Lorde was asked if New Zealanders feel superior to the rest of the world in our handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t manage anything, make no mistake about it,” she replied.

“But you all cooperated with each other,” Colbert replied.

“I mean we are fortunate to have a calm and stable government that has really taken care of us,” Lorde said.

She added that it was like “being a kid” in those days who needed someone to say that everything would be fine.

Asked about the cover of her album which features a photo of her behind Lorde, a friend of hers took it.

“It’s kind of my bottom bottom in a bikini, so it’s kinda hardcore but it just felt upbeat and happy.”

Colbert joked that he was unable to show the show’s coverage because it violated CBS policy standards.

The interview comes as Lorde today announced a world tour that will begin following the release of her album.

She will tour nine locations in New Zealand and Australia in February and March of next year. This will be the first time she has toured the region since her sold-out Melodrama tour in 2017.

She will perform at the Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch on February 26, and the first show of her tour will be the next day – at Neudorf Vineyards in Upper Moutere.

The tour will then head to Lower Hutt, Havelock and New Plymouth before concluding the New Zealand leg in Auckland on Saturday March 5th.

Tour dates in New Zealand and Australia

Sunday February 27 – Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere

Tuesday March 1 – Days Bay, Lower Hutt

Wednesday March 2 – Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North

Friday March 4 – TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Saturday March 5 – Outer Fields in Western Springs, Auckland

Thursday March 10 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday March 12 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tuesday March 15 – Aware Super Theater, Sydney

Saturday March 19 – Belvoir Amphitheater, Perth AU

