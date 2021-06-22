Janhvi Kapoor twerks, takes a piggyback ride in new video; Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious reaction | Bollywood





Janhvi Kapoor announced the return of her “Aksa gang” with a hilarious video. Her fans will recall that Janhvi posted some videos and photos of dancing with her team in April. The group had accompanied Janhvi to the Maldives and were seen taking on dance challenges. On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and revealed that her “Aksa gang” had regrouped. She shared a wacky dance video featuring them all. In the video, Janhvi appeared to be dressed for a photoshoot and wore an elegant, backless black mini dress. The group groove on the temperature of Sean Paul. Throughout the video, Janhvi twerked, danced with shoes in hand, and even gave one of her team members a ride. She shared the video with the caption: “Aksa’s gang is back.” Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and reacted to the video. The actor wrote, “Ummm, we need a separate dinner to discuss this.” Arjun and Janhvi had joined their respective sisters – Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor – and their father Boney Kapoor for a Father’s Day dinner on Sunday evening. Janhvi and Arjun had shared photos from the special dinner reunion on their Instagram accounts on Sunday. Also read: Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoors Father’s Day Dinner with Boney: Dads Kids and All Smiles Masaba Gupta, meanwhile, couldn’t help but laugh at some of her team members. “I’m dying @vaishnavpraveen @ amaker7,” the fashion designer commented. She soon followed him up with, “And @ spacemuffin27 what chat are you having.” Janhvi’s fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, commented: “So this is what I missed! Love it!” Her fans also responded to the video by dropping laughing emojis in the comments section. Janhvi had previously danced on Cardi B’s Up. She had shared two videos, one with the team and one with Namrata. She had also shared a video montage of her recent trips in which she groove with a group of professional dancers. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos