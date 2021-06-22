Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro engaged to girlfriend Saffire Matos





Remember Single Ronnie? It’s time to say goodbye (for now). Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is engaged to his girlfriend Saffire Matos. The reality TV personality announced her engagement on social media on Monday, sharing photos of what appears to be the proposal … or a carefully curated proposal photoshoot, with MARRY ME spelled out on the sands of Santa Monica Beach , California, next to an arrangement of scattered rose petals. Thank you for staying by my side through thick and thin! Ortiz-Magro, 35, said in an Instagram post to Matos. Until death do us part! I said yes!! to my best friend Matos said in an article with the same photo, which shows her on the beach taking Ortiz-Magros’ hand and showing off an engagement ring. Matos, from Staten Island, just made his first appearance alongside Ortiz-Magro on MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He said they got closer during the COVID-19 pandemic and they live together. In April, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles after would have attacked Matos but was not charged with a felony as Matos denied the reports were true. Ortiz-Magros’ ex-girlfriend Jen Harley has previously appeared on the show and is said to have been arrested for alleged assault with a lethal weapon in Las Vegas this weekend. Harley, who is the mother of Ortiz-Magros 3-year-old daughter Ariana, had a rocky relationship with him that dominated the TMZ headlines and the storyline on reality shows. With Ortiz-Magro’s wedding, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul Pauly D DelVecchio are now the only Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members not married or heading down the aisle. Jenni JWoww Farley got engaged to boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello in March. DelVecchio is in a serious relationship with Nikki Hall on the show and has teased a possible engagement, while Guadagnino remains single (both starred in the MTV dating series Double Shot at Love, where DelVecchio met Hall). Ortiz-Magros’ ex-girlfriend, former Jersey Shore star Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, who was a member of the original crew when the series premiered in 2009, was supposed to marry her fiance Christian Biscardi , but fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on social media sparking rumors of a breakup. Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Amy Kuperinsky can be reached at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.







