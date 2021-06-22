Asha Negi on Searching Actors for Posting Vaccination Videos: It Was My First Instinct | Web series





During the different phases of the pandemic, we have seen different things become a norm on social media. First, it was videos of celebrities taking their Covid test, then photos of plasma donations started to circulate, and more recently, photos and videos of vaccination have taken the internet by storm. While the intention behind this could only be to raise awareness, it angered actor Asha Negi somewhat, which she also voiced while blaming celebrities for pushing the trend forward. Last month Negi expressed her dismay through an Instagram story where she wrote: To all the actors who upload their vaccination videos … Yaar outreach ke liye theek hai but please itni hype to kiya karo, boring bahot ho jata hai. Mention it, and she laughs. I just felt it so I posted it. [Actually even] everyone knows why i shared it. I mean they’re pretty boring sometimes, she said, adding: My friends know my nature and they got me. Sometimes I feel why people do this. It was my first instinct that enough, people should just stop doing this. However, the 31-year-old admits that she stumbled upon an accomplishment a bit later. It’s good if it makes people happy. We should let them do it. Waise bhi everybody is going crazy these days, adds the Pavitra Rishta actor, who also took the jab but didn’t keep clicking the pictures. Now, despite the start of Unlock Mode in India, Negi is skeptical about returning to work. I know it will get back to normal, slowly, but just just because the lockdown is over doesn’t mean the Covid-19 crisis is over. It’s still there, people are still dying. Everyone should be careful, the actor says, clinging to pre-pandemic memories of a trip with his co-stars on his last webcast, Khwabon Ke Parindey. All the hard work, staying in hostels and hotels, looking for Indian food outside the country, and going on a trip together where everyone does it all. Now when we look at the memories, it seems so pure and special, she reflected, hoping to get back to normal.

