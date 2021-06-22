Bollywood star Akshay Kumar ends fake story about him





Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is one of them these days to silence the false stories about him that are circulating in the media.

Days after the actor called a news portal for posting false information about his upcoming Bell Bottom, Kumar has now refuted another story that claims he’s ready to star with a close friend and co-star. Suniel Shettys son Ahan Shetty in a new project by producer and friend Sajid Nadiadwala.

The story, picked up by several news outlets, cited a source as saying the film would be an action-packed drama all the way to Kumars’ Alley.

Kumar used his Twitter account to refute the story, which he quoted on Twitter to write: 10/10 on the FAKE news scale! How about starting my own fake news business?

Ahan is currently hired to feature in Tadap, which coincidentally credits Nadiadwala as one of the producers.

This isn’t the first time Kumar has called a news site for spreading fake news about him. Earlier this month, he took to another portal which claimed Kumar had suffered a pay cut for his upcoming film Bell Bottom due to the pandemic. The report cited an industry source as saying that Bell Bottom producer Vashu Bhagnani would now shell out Rs 300 million less than the actors’ original fees.

In a reply to a tweet, the actor wrote: What it feels like to wake up to FAKE Scoops!

On the job front, Kumar has just started filming his upcoming Raksha Bandhan, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Actor spy thriller Bell Bottom hits theaters on July 27, with a list of its films currently in various stages of production or release, including Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu.

