“Partnering with big brands is a statement of activism” – Glossy
It’s a busy time for Leyna Bloom, black and Filipino transgender actor, model and LGBTQ+ lawyer. It celebrates the release in May of “Port Authority, ” which is the first film starring a trans woman of color – Bloom – to make her Cannes debut in 2019. This is not the first “premiere” for Bloom, however: she was also the first black trans woman and asian to appear in the Illustrated sports Swimsuit Issue and the first trans woman of color to appear in the pages of Vogue India, in 2017. Now Bloom has a partnership with John Frieda and GLSEN nonprofit hair brand for Pride Month. GLSEN’s mission is to keep schools safe and inclusive for LGBTQ + youth.
For me, living and breathing in any space, or partnering with one of these biggest brands, is a statement of activism, she said.
Bloom grew up with a dearth of trans representation, so she never imagined that partnering with a brand like John Frieda would be a possibility for herself or any member of the trans community. I’m so happy that John Frieda is celebrating people like me, and also want to take a moment to celebrate culture and collaborate with organizations like GLSEN. It’s really like, “You’re doing it right, and I want to be a part of it,” Bloom said.
“In our partnership with GLSEN, we are working with a number of influencers to share their personal hair stories during Pride Month on John Frieda Hair Care’s social media platforms. [The purpose is] to raise funds and raise awareness about building safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ + youth, said Sean Johnson, brand marketing specialist at John Frieda. The way Leyna Bloom describes the vital role her hair has played in her own intimate trans journey is an incredible inspiration to this entire community.
Throughout June, the brand sells limited edition products with pride-themed packaging and Rainbow-colored Teleties hair accessories. They are available at retailers including Target and Amazon.
Experimenting with different hairstyles was key to her own experimentation and discovery, Bloom said. When I was a child, my father sometimes kept my hair very short. And sometimes he let me grow. And [with each change], I saw different parts of who I am and what I can create with myself. And I love this freedom to say someday, “I want to have braids” and then put in a different energy and dress differently. For trans people and for queer people, it’s another way of expressing ourselves, she said.
Although the Blooms star is growing up, she maintains that her approach to beauty will remain accessible. When I go anywhere, if you walk past me, I will smell great and my hair will be really beautiful. [Whether] it’s pulled back or it’s down, it’ll just be really easy and loving. My makeup will be super natural and easy and accessible. It’s not [going to be] an extreme designer. It’s like, ‘Hey, where did you get that?’ And I’m like, ‘Girl, I stopped, and I got it from this place. You can go get it, and it was that price. You can have two for one.
As important as hair and beauty were to Bloom, it was the partnership with GLSEN that was the most important aspect of the partnership with John Frieda. She relied on similar nonprofits when she was younger. I’m really passionate about finding out what works for us in the education system, Bloom said. I talk to a lot of aunts, mothers and fathers about raising their trans daughters, how they are bullied and how they think about suicide. Organizations like GLSEN are set up to help people in these communities and make sure there are safe areas. They also provide education on pronouns and safety in tasks as simple as going to the bathroom, she said.
Overall, Bloom said she wanted to use her platform to celebrate her community. We are so unique and we have every right to be here, ”she said. “And we can use hair, fashion, makeup and everything around us as elements to create. I like this [my] hair makes me pay to talk about it.
