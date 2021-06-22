Neel Ranaut is the Tripura fashion influencer who recreates Bollywood outfits





Sarbajit Sarkar, also known as Neel Ranaut on Instagram, is the influencer you should follow. Hailing from Tripura, this IG star not only walked for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, but also blessed us with the super witty Who Wore It Better videos where he showcases his DIY tips to celebrity sewing. Some are even made from banana leaves and real flowers! If you want to see authentic fashion at its best and get a taste of how useful we Indians can be, Neel Ranaut is your answer! Image Credit: Instagram / NeelRanaut Neel, the favorite of influencers Our own Kusha Kapila spotted the village influencer (Ranaut often used the hashtag for himself) and provided the much-needed Insta exposure. Talk to The Hindu, Ranaut revealed, she didn’t have to. But she helped me. She constantly helps me by motivating me. That’s why I call him Kusha-di. After Kusha showed my IG page to Sandeep Khosla, I was surprised to see a message from him. I fumbled around, was nervous but whatever English I know I managed to talk to him. Sandeep sir asked me if I needed any help and all I could handle was, Bless me, so that I will meet you both (Sandeep-Abu) someday. Image Credit: Instagram / NeelRanaut who did wear it better? Ranaut took inspiration from all of the celebrities in the book – from Zendaya to Kangana Ranaut, there aren’t many actors who have been missed. He even posts BTS videos of himself putting the parts together and finding them right in the trees. It’s not a lot, but it’s a hard day’s honest work. You have to be really passionate to be able to make these comparisons, also with so little means! In addition, the clothes he makes from natural elements are just as breathtaking. You need to have an understanding of design, knowledge of clothing construction, and a lot of courage to be able to be successful! Image Credit: Instagram / RanautNeel Image Credit: Instagram / RanautNeel Image Credit: Instagram / RanautNeel Why it deserves your attention While other fashion influencers come from much more privilege and access (although many vehemently deny it), it takes a Neel Ranaut to finally figure it out. Away from the weight of big brands, expensive cameras, and vlogging gear, this Tripura boy only does it because he really loves fashion. With 24.5,000 followers on Instagram, I think the time has come to really look at the talent rather than the show-sha of shiny things. Main image credit: Instagram / RanautNeel







