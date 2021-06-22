Lorde announces first New Zealand tour in five years





The wait will soon be over for Lorde fans – she will return to New Zealand stages for a summer tour. Lorde will embark on a tour of the country in February and March next year, which includes dates in Auckland, Christchurch, Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere, Havelock North and New Plymouth. She performs in outdoor venues that match the summer theme of her new song. Fans rejoiced when the two-time Grammy winner released Solar Power on June 11 and signaled her return. The Summer Anthem is the first single from his new album of the same name. The tour begins in Christchurch in February with a slot at the city’s Electric Avenue festival, before a show at Upper Moutere’s Neudorf Vineyards and crosses the Cook Strait for a show at Lower Hutt’s Days Bay on March 1. The singer continues the tour with dates at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North and TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth before concluding with an epic finale at Auckland’s Outer Fields, Western Springs on March 5. “Light it up in a new kind of light in 2022…” the art of touring reads. Solar Power will be released on August 20. Tickets for the shows go on sale Monday, July 5, and enthusiastic fans can purchase presale tickets on Monday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 30. Lorde has also announced dates for shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth and she will also perform shows in Europe, UK and North America next year. The Solar Power tour marks Lorde’s first concerts in New Zealand since her 2017 tour in Aotearoa in support of her latest album Melodrama. Tickets sold out within minutes, including for three shows at the Auckland Powerstation. In an email to fans upon the release of Solar Power, the Green Light singer revealed details of her upcoming new album. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt to immortalize the deep and transcendent feelings I experience when I am on the outside. In times of grief, heartache, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I have learned to breathe out and tune. That’s what happened. “ New Zealand Tour Dates Christchurch: Saturday February 26 – Electric Avenue festival, Hagley Park Upper Moutere: Sunday February 27 – Vignobles Neudorf Lower Hutt: Tuesday March 1 – Days Bay Havelock North: Wednesday March 2 – Black Barn Vineyards New Plymouth: Friday March 4 – TSB Bowl of Brooklands Auckland: Saturday March 5 – Outer Fields, Western Springs

