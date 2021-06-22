Vijay announces upcoming Tamil movie





NEW DELHI: Actor Vijay has announced his upcoming movie titled The beast will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Featured as an action thriller, it stars Pooja Hegde, along with Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das in supporting roles. Previous Vijay Movie Master which hit theaters for Pongal in January had set the stage for the box office resumption, before the second wave of covid hit India, earning collections of Rs162 crore, according to the Box Office India shopping website . The film easily beat the telugu courtroom drama figures Vakeel Saab, the other hit of the season which resulted in a net profit of around Rs115 crore and is second in post-covid film releases although it was only released in one language compared to three original and dubbed versions Master. These are the only two films to have crossed the 100 million rupee mark in India after the pandemic. The largest market in Master along with Vijay was Tamil Nadu where it is one of the few films to have crossed the 100 crore rupee mark with gains of 107 crore rupees. This type of performance would have been considered good even under normal circumstances, but becomes excellent in a post-pandemic scenario, Box Office India said. Apart from that, the action drama grossed Rs 24.50 crore in Telugu language belts in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions, Rs 13.50 crore in Karnataka, Rs 11 crore in Kerala and Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi tours. The film lost ground, however, due to an early digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Be certain, Master was the first big-budget local offering in Indian cinemas after the covid-19 lockdown. In the run-up to its release, ticketing site BookMyShow had recorded one million advance ticket sales, which is 80% of total ticket sales for Vijays’ previous film. Bigil. Master, also the most tweeted film on India’s Twitter in 2020, had declined plum offers from video streaming platforms, preferring to wait for a theatrical release. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



