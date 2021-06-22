The million dollar entertainment industry most people haven’t heard of





Between them, the Eacott siblings have been seen by billions and made millions. And they’re not even 30 yet. Tannar, 24, is a YouTuber whose videos have been viewed over 150 million times and have attracted over a million subscribers. She follows in the footsteps of her older brother, Lannan, better known as LazarBeam, who in 2019 was the eighth most watched creator on YouTube and has 21.3 million subscribers across all its platforms and over 7 billion people. views. People feel more connected when they know there are no layers of editing and production between person and audience. Now more than ever, people want to feel connected, Tannar said. Tannar Eacott has over a million YouTube subscribers, she is pictured with Grace Watkins, Managing Director of Click Management. Credit:Rhett wyman

The Sydney-based pair are part of a wave of Australian creators who are changing the face of entertainment by connecting their careers to social and streaming behemoths TikTok, Youtube, Discord and Twitch. But it’s not just dance moves or mukbang videos that are going viral, one of the main areas of growth, when it comes to online content, is game videos, where creators are spreading themselves by trying new games or breaking their personal bests. The game content market, according to Adroit Market Research, is on track to be valued at $ 79 billion ($ 102 billion) by 2025. Grace Watkins saw the market potential when her younger brothers ‘gambling hobby turned into a lucrative career right under their parents’ noses. Elliot Watkins quit an internship at an elite law firm to pursue the game and he’s now more commonly known as Muselk, or at least he is to his 9.28 million YouTube subscribers. Grace Watkins, Managing Director of Click Management, pictured with her client and YouTuber Tannar Eacott. Credit:Rhett wyman Watkins, which will appear in an online panel on Internet security on Tuesday evening, said gaming and video platforms are the future of entertainment. Many parents still view online platforms as a negative or unhealthy influence due to their lack of regulation, Watkins said, but they also provide opportunities for young people. I’m trying to break the stigma around gambling. It’s an amazing connection tool for young teens, we’ve gotten so much feedback on COVID to say isolated kids have found a way to make friends and find an element of lightness in their days, she said.

