Should I retaliate against them for excluding me?
DEAR ABBY: I often feel excluded. Last weekend on Facebook, I saw two coworkers and a former coworker go on a weekend getaway. I was not invited.
Should I retaliate or should I act like I don’t mind?
This is not the first time that friends and colleagues have done things like this. I will comment on their post – “sounds like fun” – but I will never be invited. How should I feel about this and what should I do?
GIVEN ON MINNESOTA
DEAR MANDATORY: What you need to “do” is recognize that your coworkers don’t have to include you in anything outside of work. They may have common interests that bring them together, or a chemistry that they don’t have with you.
Instead of ranting and fantasizing about “retaliation” (which would be unwarranted and inappropriate), build relationships outside of that circle of co-workers and friends, and do weekend things for yourself that are satisfactory. If you do, you will be less dependent on these people and less disappointed if your relationships with them are not as close as you would like.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is separated from her husband, who rents me a room.
Recently, without telling her, he took her out of his insurance. Now she wants me to chase him and she is mad at me for refusing to do so.
She says it shows that I approve of her behavior. She tells me he’s no good, he used her and he hit on his girlfriend. She threatens that if I let him stay, we won’t be close.
He pays me by the hour and I hardly ever see him because he works at night. I need the rent money, and we’ve always gotten along well. I say this is my house and I should decide if he leaves. What do you think?
IN THE MIDDLE IN FLORIDA
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You have to explain to your daughter that the reason her husband lives with you is that you need the income.
Even if you wanted to, you may not be able to evict him right away because of the eviction laws that exist in your state. It’s your home, and the decision to evict it should be yours. However, if you continue to allow her to rent from you, it could cause a breakup with your daughter that could be permanent.
DEAR ABBY: I have been reading your column for many years but have never seen this question before.
I am a senior with a do not resuscitate order. I’m worried that if something happened to me and I was taken to a nearby hospital, they wouldn’t know I have one on my health care provider’s file. Is there a way to educate first responders?
Thank you for the continued service you provide.
LAST APPLICATION IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR LAST REQUEST: Many people accomplish this by posting a notice by their bed, on the refrigerator, or in their cell phone contact list designated as ICE (In Case of Emergency). There are also cards that can be carried in the wallet to alert paramedics of the patient’s wishes. Your health care provider can tell you how to get one
