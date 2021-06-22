Group of Serbian Roma girls sing for women’s empowerment | Entertainment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Their songs are about women chained in abuses that have witnessed generations, or married teenage girls forced into marriage by their fathers. And they tell women to seek love, to fight, and to stand up for their right to be equal with men.

A group of Roma women in Serbia uses music to preach women’s empowerment within their community, challenging some deeply rooted traditions and age-old male domination.

Formed in 2014, Pretty Loud symbolically seeks to give a stronger voice to Roma girls, to encourage education and to move them away from the widespread custom of early marriage. The group gained popularity and gained international attention, performing last year at the Women of the Year Festival in London.

We want to stop early marriages… we want the girls themselves, and not their parents, to decide whether they want to get married or not, said Silvia Sinani, one of the group members. We want every woman to have the right to be heard, to have her dreams and to be able to make them come true, to be equal,

Sinani, 24, said the idea for an all-female group arose during educational and artistic workshops organized for Roma, or Gypsies, by a private foundation, Gypsy Roma Urban Balkan Beats. The girls first danced in GRUBB’s boy group and then decided they wanted one of their own, she said.

They (GRUBB) named us Pretty Loud because they knew that women from the Roma tradition are not really loud, ”she said.

The band’s music, a combination of rap and traditional Roma folk rhythm, primarily targets a younger generation of girls who have yet to make their life choices. The group itself includes 14-year-old twin sisters. The songs address the position of women in their community and seek to strengthen their self-awareness.

Quest is essential in a community where early marriages are prevalent. A UNICEF study published last year showed that more than a third of girls in Roma settlements in Serbia between the ages of 15 and 19 are already married. Among them, 16% got married before the age of 15.

Alarmed, the Serbian authorities have also formed a state commission to try to reverse the trend.

I’m an example of early marriage, said group member Zlata Ristic, now 27, who gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 16. No one forced me, but I realized I shouldn’t have.

Now a single mom, Ristic said she wants other women in similar situations to know that their lives are not over once they have kids and they can still chase their dreams.

My biggest reward is when 14 year old girls write to me to tell me that they want to become one of us, that they are now going to school thanks to us, that they have improved their skills. notes, she said.

Among the most disadvantaged ethnic communities in Serbia and in Europe more broadly, the Roma live largely in isolated neighborhoods on the margins of society, facing poverty, unemployment and prejudice.

Activists have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has further fueled the social isolation of marginalized groups and increased their poverty. Disruptions to regular schooling due to virus lockdowns have made it even more difficult for Roma children to stay in the system.

At the GRUBB center in Belgrade’s Zemun district, several children worked with young instructors in a makeshift classroom. The girls of “Pretty Loud” teach in music and dance workshops organized by GRUBB, which was established in Serbia in 2006.

Diana Ferhatovic, 18, first arrived at the center four years ago, first seeking help with classes at school before joining the music program and finding her way to Pretty Loud . Their performance in London last March as the COVID-19 pandemic began was unforgettable, she said.

I had a kind of positive nervousness, we all did it at the start, the whole group, Ferhatovic said. Then we detonated them.