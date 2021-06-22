Brenda Lucas: Community News for Tuesday June 22 | Features / Entertainment

MARRIED: I just got married 65 years ago. Jim and Margaret Wilgus celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday June 22. This couple, longtime members of the Church of Christ of Rome in Proctorville, are daily readers of this column. We wish them a super birthday and prayers for many years of love, happiness and many blessings from God.
TREE: The 15th Red Sunset Maple tree was recently dedicated by the Womans Club of Huntington’s environment committee to line the walkway from the fountain to the walking trail in Ritter Park. Attending the opening were Bryan Chambers, Director of Communications, Town of Huntington; Amy Ricard, president of the club; Linda McClung and Becky Zimmerman, chairs of the environment committee; Mary Beth Elmore, Pamela McCoy, Tommie Templeton, Michelle Oldaker, Ruth Gilbert, Suzanne McCallister, Debbie Yeager, Carolyn Becker, Gay Bird, Carolyn Myhrwold, Sylvia Thompson, Nancy Thompson and Judy Short, all club members. At a later date, Becky and Linda will add a plaque identifying the tree as a donation from the club.
LIST: Among the list of 881 students named to Shepherd University’s Deans List in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, for the spring semester were two local residents Brenden J. Lewis of Hurricane and Chloe A. Bailey of Red House. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 for the semester and complete at least 12 hours of classes or be in a vocational education block.
CAMP: The Huntington Dance Theater hosts the “Camp Pirates and Princesses” 9 am to noon, Monday to Friday, June 28 to July 2, at 825 4th Ave. The camp, open to 3-7 year olds, costs $ 60. To register, visit https://www.huntingtondance.org/summer-programs.
GRADUATES: Ruthie Montague and Peyton Myers, grandchildren of Judy May Hayes of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated in 2021. Ruthie, daughter of David and Kelly Montague of Memphis, Tennessee, is a graduate of the University of the ‘Arkansas. Peyton, son of Angela Myers Kostka and Jeff Myers of Colliersville, Tennessee, graduated from the University of Mississippi. As this new chapter begins, may it be filled with many blessings from God.
OVER 50: It’s hard to believe that Bill and Marsha Keyser are celebrating another wedding anniversary beyond 50 on Tuesday, June 22, because they don’t look or act like their age. This Salt Rock husband and wife team have been part of our family since the early 1970s when we first met while attending Roach Baptist Church. Their Christian friendship becomes sweeter and sweeter as the days go by. May their birthdays be a day filled with surprises with great memories, love, family, friends and continued good health.
BAND: A concert featuring Last Chance Band is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at The Fly in Caf, Kyle Lane. Chef Patrick Becker prepares dinner. Authentic WWII and aviation memorabilia are available.
GRADUATES: Justin Williams, son of Justin and Whitney Williams of Hurricanes Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Poca High School. He plans to go to the University of Pittsburg, Greensburg, to play football. Other church members were added to their list of accomplishments, including Clay Jackson, son of JR and Michelle Jackson, and JR Newman, son of Gary and Jill Newman. Clay plans to study computer science at Marshall University, while JR hopes to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
MUSIC: Ashland native / singer / songwriter Devin Hale performs You Get What You Play For at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets are $ 20. Seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis.
BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Tammy Reynolds, Cody Deeds, Eloise Baumgardner, Elizabeth Lusk, John Palmer, Logan Cutlip, Tim Mitchell, Maryann Nichols, Karen Curnutte, Jaxon Cline, Owen Denning, John Hayes, Tim Cornell.
BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Adam and Molly Tufts (2013), Tony and Jessica Wilks celebrate number 13.
CHUCKLE: After Pam and her son battled a nasty stomach virus, she turned to her husband and joked: Are you poisoning Ben and me? He replied: Why would I poison Ben?