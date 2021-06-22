Connect with us

Entertainment

Brenda Lucas: Community News for Tuesday June 22 | Features / Entertainment

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


MARRIED: I just got married 65 years ago. Jim and Margaret Wilgus celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday June 22. This couple, longtime members of the Church of Christ of Rome in Proctorville, are daily readers of this column. We wish them a super birthday and prayers for many years of love, happiness and many blessings from God.

TREE: The 15th Red Sunset Maple tree was recently dedicated by the Womans Club of Huntington’s environment committee to line the walkway from the fountain to the walking trail in Ritter Park. Attending the opening were Bryan Chambers, Director of Communications, Town of Huntington; Amy Ricard, president of the club; Linda McClung and Becky Zimmerman, chairs of the environment committee; Mary Beth Elmore, Pamela McCoy, Tommie Templeton, Michelle Oldaker, Ruth Gilbert, Suzanne McCallister, Debbie Yeager, Carolyn Becker, Gay Bird, Carolyn Myhrwold, Sylvia Thompson, Nancy Thompson and Judy Short, all club members. At a later date, Becky and Linda will add a plaque identifying the tree as a donation from the club.

LIST: Among the list of 881 students named to Shepherd University’s Deans List in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, for the spring semester were two local residents Brenden J. Lewis of Hurricane and Chloe A. Bailey of Red House. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 for the semester and complete at least 12 hours of classes or be in a vocational education block.

CAMP: The Huntington Dance Theater hosts the “Camp Pirates and Princesses” 9 am to noon, Monday to Friday, June 28 to July 2, at 825 4th Ave. The camp, open to 3-7 year olds, costs $ 60. To register, visit https://www.huntingtondance.org/summer-programs.

GRADUATES: Ruthie Montague and Peyton Myers, grandchildren of Judy May Hayes of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated in 2021. Ruthie, daughter of David and Kelly Montague of Memphis, Tennessee, is a graduate of the University of the ‘Arkansas. Peyton, son of Angela Myers Kostka and Jeff Myers of Colliersville, Tennessee, graduated from the University of Mississippi. As this new chapter begins, may it be filled with many blessings from God.

OVER 50: It’s hard to believe that Bill and Marsha Keyser are celebrating another wedding anniversary beyond 50 on Tuesday, June 22, because they don’t look or act like their age. This Salt Rock husband and wife team have been part of our family since the early 1970s when we first met while attending Roach Baptist Church. Their Christian friendship becomes sweeter and sweeter as the days go by. May their birthdays be a day filled with surprises with great memories, love, family, friends and continued good health.

BAND: A concert featuring Last Chance Band is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at The Fly in Caf, Kyle Lane. Chef Patrick Becker prepares dinner. Authentic WWII and aviation memorabilia are available.

GRADUATES: Justin Williams, son of Justin and Whitney Williams of Hurricanes Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Poca High School. He plans to go to the University of Pittsburg, Greensburg, to play football. Other church members were added to their list of accomplishments, including Clay Jackson, son of JR and Michelle Jackson, and JR Newman, son of Gary and Jill Newman. Clay plans to study computer science at Marshall University, while JR hopes to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

MUSIC: Ashland native / singer / songwriter Devin Hale performs You Get What You Play For at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 pm Tickets are $ 20. Seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Tammy Reynolds, Cody Deeds, Eloise Baumgardner, Elizabeth Lusk, John Palmer, Logan Cutlip, Tim Mitchell, Maryann Nichols, Karen Curnutte, Jaxon Cline, Owen Denning, John Hayes, Tim Cornell.

BIRTHDAYS TODAY: Adam and Molly Tufts (2013), Tony and Jessica Wilks celebrate number 13.

CHUCKLE: After Pam and her son battled a nasty stomach virus, she turned to her husband and joked: Are you poisoning Ben and me? He replied: Why would I poison Ben?

Send the articles to Brenda Lucas, PO Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or by e-mail to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: