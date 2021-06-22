The Woman Behind This Gorilla Glue Video Has Now Launched Hair Care Products





We’ve all seen the video: A panicked Tessica Brown – otherwise known simply as Gorilla Glue Girl – stares into a camera with wide eyes, her hands sliding over her scalp thanks to the glue she used to pin those flyaways. If you’ve ever been in a hurry for hairspray and considered using an alternative, that was enough to make you reconsider your hairstyle and come celebrate those loose strands that otherwise looked so boring. After using Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray, Tessicas hair didn’t budge. Like a sort of helmet, even harsh applications of shampoo, oils, and topical treatments couldn’t get it out – despite Tessica washing her hair 15 times. The video went viral and naturally, feeling the pain of this woman, we invested in her story. After going to the emergency room to see if anything could be done to save her hair, it wasn’t until a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon offered to help her that finally her hair was saved. The procedure saw a medical grade adhesive remover applied to her hair while Tessica was lying on an operating room table. After nearly four hours, her hair has finally come undone. Now, in an effort to prevent anyone from making the same mistake, Tessica is launching their own line of hair care products, known as Forever Hair.

The range will include a hairspray called Forever Hold, a subtle nod to his online infamy. The collection also includes a growth-boosting oil and a range of products, including a t-shirt with a screenshot of her viral video and the Bonded For Life logo. It is a wise move for the daycare worker. After applying Gorilla Glue to her hair, Tessica says she stayed in her fixed position for a month and in the clip which went viral, she warned, bad bad idea my hair is not moving. The video has been watched by nearly seven million Tims on TikTok and even saw Tessica win over famous supporters like Missy Elliott, Chance the Rapper and Roxane Gay who asked in a Tweet: Did she try nail polish remover? nail? Yet Tessica never intended for the video to go viral and admitted that she only posted things on social media because she had no options and didn’t know what to do. . As she said Entertainment tonight, I didn’t think for a second when I got up the next morning, it was going to be everywhere. Although the incident caused Tessica hair loss and scalp damage, her new line promises hair boosting products that have been developed with professionals. I need this oil to heal my scalp, to help regrow my hair, Tessica explained. Look at the results, look at my hair. My scalp is amazing, my hair is already growing back. I’m telling you, this oil has been a lifeline.

5 products to tame your baby's hair that are not Gorilla Glue







