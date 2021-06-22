Bollywood actor Sonu Sood denies rumors he is giving his son a fancy car





Indian actor Sonu Sood, known for his extensive humanitarian work during the COVID-19 outbreak in India, has dismissed reports that he bought a fancy car worth over Rs 30million for his son on fathers day.

There is no truth to this. I did not buy a car for my son. The car was brought to us for a test drive. We gave it a try. But that’s all. We didn’t buy the car, Sood said in an interview with entertainment portal SpotboyE.

He also pointed out that why would he buy a car like Mercedes-Mayback for his son on a fathers day.

Shouldn’t he give me something? After all, it’s my day! … All kidding aside, the best Father’s Day gift my two sons can give me is spending the day with me. I hardly have time for them. Now that they are growing up, they have a life of their own. So spending the day together is a luxury I think I’ve earned, Sood said.

The Happy New Year star has been at the forefront of helping Indian migrants and COVID-19 patients by providing them with essential items and medical supplies. From transporting thousands of unemployed migrant workers from Indian cities to their villages, to providing medical supplies to those who have asked for his help on social media, Sood has been on a roll.

He has been hailed as the COVID-19 hero for the masses.

