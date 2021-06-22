Meryl Streep, follow your heart

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68 years old; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72.

Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, discover the possibilities, and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will earn you extra money and get you excited about your long-term plans. It’s good to be different and fight for something because it inspires you. Follow your heart and do the necessary work to make your dreams come true. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 33, 37, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep the money a secret until you find the best way to put your money to work for you. Home improvements are favored if you can stick to a budget. Don’t pay a contractor; call on your friends and family for help. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Limitations and frustration will set in if you overdo it or make promises you can’t keep. Pay attention to what’s going on around you and align yourself with someone who shares your home improvement goals. Romance is privileged. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out the info and find out something you want to pursue. Use your wits to get what you want instead of relying on someone to step in and take over. Put your energy where it counts and you will excel. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the plunge and make changes that will motivate you to participate and contribute more to the people, organizations and hobbies that are vital to you. Be open to suggestions, but do what is right for you and reassures you. Self-improvement is encouraged. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Think before you act. A premature move will be expensive. Look for other alternatives before making a final decision. Take reservations seriously and think about the best way to keep the peace without losing sight of your long-term goals. 2 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Emotions will surface when dealing with friends, relatives and peers. Devote your time and effort to something you can do on your own to help relieve stress and bring you closer to something you are trying to accomplish. 2 stars

BALANCE (September 23-October 22): If you want to move forward, don’t overreact when your goal is to get things done. There is no point in wasting time on situations and people that you cannot change. Put your energy where it will promote success and peace of mind. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Observe, stay focused, and expand your mindset regarding where and how you live. A change might not be welcome, but ultimately it will help you let go of the things that weigh on you and hold you back. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Minimize anything you plan to do. Baby steps will help you avoid making a mistake. Put your energy to work for you and do your best to keep the peace. Focus on self-improvement and gratification, without trying to change or appease others. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): You can’t buy love. Put away your wallet and focus on saving. An honest and caring approach to partnerships and love will be more effective than trying to impress someone by exaggerating how well off you think you are. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Being a straight shooter will earn you points, but it will deter some from participating in what you’re trying to pursue. Drop the chips where they can and continue with those who share your feelings. Honesty is the best policy. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Put more thought and energy into the things and people that make you happy. Home improvement and surprise from someone you love will make for better days to come. A unique approach to health and fitness is in your best interest. 5 stars

Baby birthday: You are original, extrovert and generous. You are passionate and unpredictable.

1 star: Avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go looking for gold.

