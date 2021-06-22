The Natick entertainment complex is a wonderland for adults

NATICK Anthony Valleau jumped off a narrow beam into what looked like the hold of a pirate ship Thursday afternoon.

As the dramatic music played above and the lights cleverly mimicked the water below, he turned to grab his wife’s hand, successfully pulling her to safety, just as she lost her balance to because of the board trembling under his feet.

The couple were playing in one of 43 challenge rooms at Level99, an adult entertainment complex that opened last week at the Natick Mall.

Use space previously occupied by Sears, the creators of Level99 have designed a 48,000 square foot wonderland of food, drink, art and convenient entertainment that would even knock the jaws of Cheshire cats out.

It’s, to some extent, the fulfillment of 100 different childhood fantasies, CEO Matt DuPlessie said.

Physical challenges

Doors of all kinds on every street corner open onto rooms without instructions. Players sometimes have as little as a minute to solve and solve a puzzle of pieces. Some challenges are more physical, while others are mental exercises.

A serpent made of light glides across the floor of an Aztec temple as a timer ticks, and stone-like totems frown with glowing red eyes. In another room, players rush over obstacles and avoid turning, sweeping poles, trying to press as many lighted buttons as possible. Yet another is full of white hanging lights, their soft illumination magnified by mirror-like walls, while clear domes on the ceiling transmit a unique sound to the person immediately below.

Mental exercises

Laughs, cheers and screams, both triumphant and momentarily upset, could be heard in theaters on Thursday. DuPlessie said he’s already interested in dozens of companies looking to use the space for team building.

Local artists

None of this is trade, he said, gesturing around him. All of this is custom built for this location.

Outside of theaters, an investment of around a quarter of a million dollars in art largely from Massachusetts artists is also a treat. A pair of huge carrots cast a rabbit’s shadow on the ground, the Mona Lisa’s eyes literally follow people from her place on the wall, hot air balloons collide with lightning-infused clouds near the ceiling, and little monkeys and other creatures hang astronaut costumes at the bar.

In the woods:Extensive exhibition of sculptures by Mel Kendrick at the Addison Gallery by Phillips Andover

Treasure hunt and show

You can walk around with a glass of wine or beer in hand and take it all, said DuPlessie.

Or, he added, you can join the resort-wide scavenger hunt.

In addition to the rooms, there are seven arena games, where players compete in individual challenges within sight of the open floor. Several of them themselves look like works of art.

They are designed to be a spectacle, in the middle of space, said DuPlessie.

The idea has been in the works for at least three years, said the CEO, with challenges designed by his company Norwood, Strong strong. The 43 rooms went from paper to prototype to field testing before materializing in Natick.

It’s pretty surreal, DuPlessie said Thursday, of the latest masterpiece. Since many of them had been artists returned three years ago, and now they are here.

Then there is the food and drink.

Tap room and “high menu”

We really wanted to do an elevated menu, where people would come for the food, said DuPlessie. Where we would set ourselves apart from a mall food court.

The Night Shift Brewing Taproom, Kitchenand Beer Hall, a separate and fairly large restaurant, is near the entrance, and another section of tables is a little further into the complex. Little Branch Hospitality, the company behind Bostons Shy Bird, Eastern Standard, and Branch Line, creates the food, which restaurateur Andrew Holden describes as familiar and fantastic.

(These are) not food categories that are entirely new to anyone, Holden said of the pizza, sandwich and salad menu. But it’s . adding a real culinary touch to them.

Hungry players can try dishes made with chili butter, tagine seasoning, and grilled lime zest farro. There’s a coffee-rubbed rib sandwich, Korean fried chicken, rosemary truffle fries, and pizza toppings including wild mushrooms, honey, tomato and fig jam, and arugula pesto. .

When people read it, they’re a little intrigued, said chef Nemo Bolin.

Where and when?

Located at 1235 Worcester Street, Ste # 3330 to Natick, Level99 is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $ 29.99 for 2 hours, $ 39.99 for 4 hours and $ 49.99 for the whole day, per person.

Alison Bosma can be reached at 508-634-7582 or at [email protected] Find her on Twitter at @AlisonBosma.

Go Pixel Yourself:Pop-up selfie in the E. Cambridge shopping center space, themed rooms

More down to earth:Local farmers’ markets are blossoming again