T-Pain fans outraged by Usher after rapper reveals origins of depression





T-Pain said he fell into a four-year depression after fellow singer Usher accused him of having a ruinous effect on the music industry through his use of Auto-Tune. Singer and rapper T-Pain has found success with a string of hits including “I’m Sprung” and “I’m ‘n Luv (Wit a Stripper)” from his 2005 debut album “Rapper Ternt Singer”. And throughout his chart dominance, he rose to prominence for his use of Auto-Tune, an audio processor originally intended to correct out of tune vocals, though it has also been used in recent years to distort a sound. singing voice. And T-Pain, real name Faheem Rasheed Najm, revealed himself in new Netflix series It’s pop fellow singer Usher’s joke about its effect on the music industry plunged him into a deep depression. “Usher was my friend,” he said, by Weekly entertainment. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m going to tell you something, man. You screwed up the music a bit. “” Continuing by revealing that he initially took Usher’s comment as a joke, he added, “And then he was like, ‘Yeah man, you really fucked up music for real singers. “I was like, ‘What did I do? I went out and used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you screwed it up.’ I’m like ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everyone to start using it.’ “ He continued, “This is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but this is the very moment that triggered a four-year depression for me.” T-Pain’s revelation sparked outrage from fans on Twitter, with some on the microblogging platform blaming Usher for using Auto-Tune himself. “Wait till you want to tell me Usher told T-Pain he fucked up music using Autotune …… Then used Autotune on ‘OMG’ ???” @ 1DJFirstClass wrote. “It breaks my heart,” @xandradurham said. “I just put on T-Pain when I was driving and shopping today. How can anyone say he ruined the music when he was doing nothing but giving us bang after bang. “ “Usher tells T-Pain he ruined the music when he tweeted with Pitbull and Will I Am is funny as hell,” @big_business_ tweeted. @BriMalandro said: “The fact that everyone who came to T-Pain to use auto-tuning eventually used it afterwards is just another lesson in how innovation works.” Meanwhile, @Benayamovic wrote: “What morons don’t understand is that autotuning is a correction tool, BUT it can (in some cases) improve a person’s voice, especially when they can sing very well. T-Pain is an amazing singer without auto tune. Whoever doesn’t recognize him is stupid! “ T-Pain, who won the first season of The Masked Singer, appears in one of eight episodes of This Is Pop, which looks back on some of the greatest moments in music. The series, which released on June 22, will also feature interviews with Shania Twain, ABBA’s Benny Andersson, Chuck D, Babyface, and members of Boys II Men, Backstreet Boys, Blur, among others.

