Connect with us

Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay is 47 years old. Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush and Mohanlal wish Beast actor happy birthday

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


Several celebrities like Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Raashi Khanna, AR Murugadoss, Rakul Preet Singh, Vamshi Paidipally, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Yogi Babu, among others, took to social media to wish Thalapathy Vijay her 47th birthday . The directors of his upcoming film, Beast, which was tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, also unveiled the poster for the film’s second look to mark the special occasion.

KAMAL HAASAN, DHANUSH AND MOHANLALS BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR VIJAY

On Tuesday, June 22, Mohanlal took to Twitter to wish Thalapathy Vijay his 47th birthday. He also shared the poster for Vijays Beast’s second look. He wrote, Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay (sic).

Dhanush, who was seen in Jagame Thandhiram recently released on Netflix, praised Vijay for her look in Beast. He wrote, Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep BEAST mode on and continue to toggle (sic).

Kamal Haasan wrote the sweetest wish for Vijay, who captured the hearts of Tamils ​​around the world. He wrote in Tamil which can be loosely translated as “My dear brother who charmed Tamil hearts with his talent and love, happy birthday to @actorvijay (sic).”

OTHER CELEBS WISH THALAPATHY VIJAY THE 47TH BIRTHDAY

Kajal Aggarwal, who worked with Vijay in Mersal, took to the microblogging site to reveal that she was a big fan of actor Bigil. Wishing her a happy birthday, she wrote, Happy Birthday to my favorite co-star! I am such a fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay (sic).

Raashi Khanna loved both Beast posters. She wished the master actor his 47th birthday and wrote, Happy birthday @actorvijay sir !! I wish you excellent health and happiness! Also, I love the two looks of the #beast !! Looking forward to! (sic).

Rakul Preet Singh wished Thalapathy Vijay a successful year and wrote, Happppy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing, happy, healthy and successful year (sic).

Director AR Murugadoss wrote a heartfelt wish for Thalapathy Vijay on her birthday. He wrote: I wish you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir. I wish you to continue to make as many blockbusters, to touch as many lives as always. #HappyBirthdayThalapathy (sic).

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Master, shared a photo of the sets and wrote: Happy birthday @actorvijay anna! I love you (sic).

Beast’s Thalapathy Vijays co-star Yogi Babu also wished the actor on his birthday. He wrote, Wish happy birthday. Anna (sic).

On the work side, Vijay will soon start filming the second Beast program. He will also make his Tollywood debut with a bilingual film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

READ ALSO | Vijay in Thalapathy 65 first glimpse is Beast with a gun. Trendy poster

READ ALSO | Salman Khan to star in Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijays Master



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: