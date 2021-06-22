Thalapathy Vijay is 47 years old. Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush and Mohanlal wish Beast actor happy birthday

Several celebrities like Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Raashi Khanna, AR Murugadoss, Rakul Preet Singh, Vamshi Paidipally, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Yogi Babu, among others, took to social media to wish Thalapathy Vijay her 47th birthday . The directors of his upcoming film, Beast, which was tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, also unveiled the poster for the film’s second look to mark the special occasion.
KAMAL HAASAN, DHANUSH AND MOHANLALS BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR VIJAY
On Tuesday, June 22, Mohanlal took to Twitter to wish Thalapathy Vijay his 47th birthday. He also shared the poster for Vijays Beast’s second look. He wrote, Happy Birthday Dear @actorvijay (sic).
Happy Birthday my dear @actorvijay
Dhanush, who was seen in Jagame Thandhiram recently released on Netflix, praised Vijay for her look in Beast. He wrote, Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep BEAST mode on and continue to toggle (sic).
Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep BEAST mode on and continue to toggle
Kamal Haasan wrote the sweetest wish for Vijay, who captured the hearts of Tamils around the world. He wrote in Tamil which can be loosely translated as “My dear brother who charmed Tamil hearts with his talent and love, happy birthday to @actorvijay (sic).”
OTHER CELEBS WISH THALAPATHY VIJAY THE 47TH BIRTHDAY
Kajal Aggarwal, who worked with Vijay in Mersal, took to the microblogging site to reveal that she was a big fan of actor Bigil. Wishing her a happy birthday, she wrote, Happy Birthday to my favorite co-star! I am such a fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay (sic).
Happy birthday to my favorite costar! I am such a fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay
Raashi Khanna loved both Beast posters. She wished the master actor his 47th birthday and wrote, Happy birthday @actorvijay sir !! I wish you excellent health and happiness! Also, I love the two looks of the #beast !! Looking forward to! (sic).
Happy Birthday @actorvijay Sir !! I wish you excellent health and happiness!
Also, love both the #the beast looks !! Looking forward to!
Rakul Preet Singh wished Thalapathy Vijay a successful year and wrote, Happppy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing, happy, healthy and successful year (sic).
Happy Birthday @actorvijay Sir !! Have the most amazing, happy, healthy and successful year
Director AR Murugadoss wrote a heartfelt wish for Thalapathy Vijay on her birthday. He wrote: I wish you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir. I wish you to continue to make as many blockbusters, to touch as many lives as always. #HappyBirthdayThalapathy (sic).
I wish you a happy birthday @actorvijay sir. I wish you to continue to make as many blockbusters, to touch as many lives as always. #HappyBirthdayThalapathy
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Master, shared a photo of the sets and wrote: Happy birthday @actorvijay anna! I love you (sic).
Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! I love you
Beast’s Thalapathy Vijays co-star Yogi Babu also wished the actor on his birthday. He wrote, Wish happy birthday. Anna (sic).
Wish happy birthday. Anna
On the work side, Vijay will soon start filming the second Beast program. He will also make his Tollywood debut with a bilingual film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
