Diana asked “oh my God, what happened” in her dying moments after the car crash in Paris

Princess Diana asked “oh my God, what happened” in her tragic final moments after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, according to a fire chief.

Sergeant Xavier Gourmelon, one of the first rescuers to arrive in the Alma tunnel, said he stayed with the injured 36-year-old and held her hand in an attempt to calm her down.

He didn’t know who she was until after helping her get into an ambulance, a colleague told him that he had taken care of one of the most famous people in the world.

The Princess of Wales gradually lost consciousness in an ambulance and was later pronounced dead in hospital despite emergency surgery.

CCTV shows Diana, Princess of Wales with Dodi Fayed inside the Ritz hotel elevator in Paris
CCTV shows Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed in an elevator at the Ritz hotel earlier in the night
(Image: PA)

Her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, 42, and driver Henri Paul, 41, were also killed in the crash. Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who was in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes, was the only survivor.

A UK investigation into Diana’s death in 2008 found that she was unlawfully killed and that paparazzi photographers and Mr Paul were to blame.

Photographers were chasing the car driving to Mr. Fayed’s apartment from the Ritz hotel. None of the photographers have been charged by French police.

The mother of two, Diana, was in the backseat with Mr Fayed when the accident occurred in the early hours of August 31, 1997.



CCTV shows Princess Diana Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul as they leave the Ritz Hotel
Diana, Mr. Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul leave the Ritz hotel
(Image: Reuters)

Mr. Gourmelon told the Daily mail that when he arrived at the scene he saw Mr. Rees-Jones, who appeared to be “very agitated” and in need of medical assistance.

He then saw a medic crouched in the wreckage with Diana, who was “moving and talking”.

Rescuers attempted to resuscitate Mr. Fayed as he got out of the car, and Mr. Gourmelon remained with Diana in the back seat.

Mr Gourmelon said: “She spoke in English and said: ‘Oh my God, what happened?’ I could understand this, so I tried to calm her down. I held her hand.



Diana, Princess of Wales is seen with bodyguard Trevor Rees Jones and driver Henri Paul on the night of her death
Diana looks away as Mr Rees-Jones and Mr Paul are seen in a photo shown during an inquest in 2007
(Image: PA)

He said she had a shoulder injury but couldn’t see any other external injuries.

Diana was equipped with a cervical collar, a breathing mask and covered with a metal isothermal blanket.

it is said that his breathing was normal and that his pulse was “good and strong enough”.

After Mr Gourmelon helped move Diana to an ambulance, a captain told him he had just taken care of the Princess of Wales.



Mercedes wreck seen after crash that killed Princess Diana
The Mercedes was traveling at around 65 mph when it crashed into a pillar
(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

Mr Gourmelon said: “He tells me who she is and then, yes, I recognize her, but at the time I didn’t.”

A witness claims Mr. Paul told the paparazzi “don’t try to follow us … you won’t catch us” before the Mercedes left the Ritz.

Near the tunnel entrance, the Mercedes was involved in a blatant collision with a Fiat Uno, then crashed into a pillar at around 65 mph, coming to rest in the opposite direction.

Doctor on duty Frédéric Mailliez was driving in the opposite direction in his Peugeot and stopped to help after noticing smoke and seeing the wreckage of the Mercedes.

He recounted how Diana, sitting on the floor in the back, was “seriously injured” but still alive as he grabbed medical supplies from his car and went to help her.

Mr Mailliez said: “She was a very beautiful woman and she did not have one. [serious] facial injuries. “

He told her in English that he was a doctor and that an ambulance was on the way.

Diana had suffered serious internal injuries and died in hospital despite efforts to save her.



Diana, Princess of Wales attends the Victor Chang Research Institute dinner in Sydney, Australia
Diana, 36, was killed in the crash, along with Mr. Al Fayed and Mr. Paul
(Image: UK press via Getty Images)

Renowned medical examiner Dr Richard Shepherd wrote a book, Unnatural Causes, in 2018 on cases he had been involved in, including the 2004 UK investigation into Diana’s death.

He wrote that Diana’s fatal injury – a tiny tear in a vein in one of her lungs – was so rare he’s never seen another like it.

Dr Shepherd said the Princess of Wales would likely have survived with broken bones and bruises if she had worn a seat belt.

He described his death as a “classic example” of an “if only” case.

If only she had worn a seat belt, if only she had hit the seat in front of her at a slightly different angle or at a slower speed, and if only she had been put in an ambulance immediately after the Pont Tunnel accident. of Alma, he wrote.



Mercedes wreck seen after crash that killed Princess Diana
British investigation found accident in August 1997 to be a tragic accident
(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

Dr Shepherd wrote that the biggest “if only” fatality was in the seat belt.

He wrote: “If she had been held up, she probably would have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, possibly a little short of breath from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling.”

Diana was not immediately put in an ambulance as she initially appeared stable and communicating, Dr Shepherd wrote, but the torn vein was slowly bleeding in her chest.

Dr Shepherd agreed with the findings of the UK investigation that the crash was a tragic accident.

A two-year investigation by French police, concluded in 1999, found that the cause of the crash was that Mr Paul lost control of the car because he was driving too fast under the influence. alcohol and prescription drugs.

He was not allowed to drive passengers in the Mercedes S280 sedan, which was traveling between 73 mph and 96 mph at the time of the crash, French police found.



