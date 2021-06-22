Media, Telecommunications Offers Rise – The Hollywood Reporter





Media and telecommunications industry deal activity has increased in the six months ended mid-May, as US businesses emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and companies seek to strengthen core businesses, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers. “After a strong recovery in the second half of 2020, the past six months have seen continued momentum in transaction activity in the media and telecommunications sector with 410 transactions and $ 83 billion in reported transaction value,” said the company in its latest update on mergers and acquisitions. “Looking ahead, we believe the recent divergence of media and telecommunications companies will stimulate competition and increase M&A activity.” The 410 transactions recorded for the six-month period ended May 15 marked a slight increase from the second half of 2020, “continuing its recovery from the impact of COVID-19,” PwC said. “The value of announced deals reached $ 83 billion, the highest level in years,” particularly a six-month high in the past three years. How will mega-deals, such as the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, which were announced after the six-month period, reshape the media and telecommunications landscape? “As the streaming war escalates, some media companies have turned their attention to content acquisition,” PwC argued, adding that “the increasingly competitive dynamics in 5G and streaming (are ) poised to boost mergers and acquisitions in 2021 and beyond “. AT & T’s surprise deal to unwind its acquisition of WarnerMedia by merging it with Discovery “was the biggest sign to date that the telecommunications giants were reversing their plans to expand into the media space,” PwC said. “This follows Verizon’s divestiture of HuffPost and Yahoo / AOL, T-Mobile’s shutdown of its TVision streaming service, and AT&T’s spin-off from DirecTV in a joint venture with TPG Capital. With the simultaneous rise of 5G and streaming, the two sectors have become increasingly competitive and require more investment in the short term. “ PwC mentioned the planned creation of Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion acquisition of MGM, also after the end of the period covered by PwC’s latest M&A review, as deals that increase the breadth and depth of libraries of content from buyers. “As these media giants compete with Netflix and Disney, we expect an ongoing race for content and sports rights, as well as further consolidation among other streaming providers and studios as they are looking for the scale needed to remain competitive, ”PwC mentioned. Stressed Bart Spiegel, Partner of Media and Telecom Agreements at PwC: “Players in the media and telecom industry are starting to feel the stress caused by the huge capital requirements needed to be competitive and stay relevant during this time of transformation, resulting in a wave of asset reallocation. The media, telecommunications and tech sector “has weathered the pandemic fairly well compared to other industries, forcing consumers and businesses to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies and embrace a change in the way people and businesses receive, consume and share content, “Spiegel also told THR. Spiegel also noted, “the dynamics Hollywood faces with the significant capital required to play at scale, the uncertainty over the success rates of new investments in content and infrastructure / technology needed to reach the consumer. final. Add to that tangential factors like cord cutting and regulatory issues, and you’ve got a perfect storm of M&A motivating elements. “ Otherwise, transaction activity has been driven by the Internet / information, advertising / marketing and telecommunications sub-sectors, according to PwC. “Private equity transactions reached a new high in terms of transaction volume and value, accounting for 43% and 66% respectively.” The digital disruption caused by COVID-19 and changing consumer behavior continues to impact mergers and acquisitions in the industry. “Broadcast and cable deals have shrunk, as the rise of streaming has accelerated cord-cutting trends,” PwC found. “On the flip side, podcasts, video games, home delivery and wellness apps and other disruptive media continue to generate M&A activity.” Sports betting and the like are among the areas of growth. “As states address budget deficits caused by COVID-19, a growing number have moved to legalize online gambling in one form or another, be it online casinos. , online poker or sports betting, ”said PwC. “We expect more states to legalize online gambling in the coming years, and this will continue to fuel mergers and acquisitions.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos