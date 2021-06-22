LA’s Safe Sleep Village offers tents for the homeless

Dozens of tents lining a parking lot in Los Angeles are a familiar sight in the city where tens of thousands of people remain homeless, but this homeless encampment in East Hollywood is different.

The site is sanctioned and funded by the city as part of an eight-month pilot program that provides space for up to 69 tents to pitch in the parking lot. Homeless people who pitch tents have access to meals, showers, toilets and services like counseling.

Nicknamed “Safe Sleep Village”, the temporary tent complex at 317 N. Madison Ave. is another city program to address one of Los Angeles’ biggest challenges: its growing homelessness crisis. In this case, the price of the program raises questions.

The site, which opened in April, costs the city about $ 2,140 per person each month when operating at a maximum capacity of 90 residents, according to the city’s administrative official’s office. There were 72 people in the parking lot on June 9th.

“It’s incredibly shocking how the cost of a tent per month compares to rent in the city,” said Robin Petering, co-chair of the homelessness advocacy group. Ktown for everyone.

It’s worth it, as chronic homelessness without services can cost the city even more, according to City Councilor Mitch OFarrell, who represents East Hollywood.

Safe Sleep Village aims to provide homeless residents with a low barrier path to stability that reduces the chances of being homeless and connects them to services, says O’Farrell. The site will eventually be transformed into permanent supportive housing with hundreds of units.

The city has approved up to $ 1.49 million to establish the tent village, now providing a stepping stone for some who take refuge in their tents in designated 12-by-12-foot areas within the fenced campsite.

Brent Hatcher recently traded in his tent on the street a few miles away for a new one in Safe Sleep Village. He still doesn’t have a roof over his head, but says the new security makes him comfortable enough to go to work knowing he won’t be coming back to find his stolen things.

“My goal is to get back to work and become a productive citizen… but in the meantime I’m half happy with that because I’m safe,” Hatcher said. “I’m so used to living in a tent. As humans, it is sometimes difficult for us to change.

The site is operated by a non-profit organization based in San Francisco Urban alchemy, which provides on-site services, as well as local activities in the surrounding area. The organization is responsible for welcoming clients and coordinating care, custody and sanitation services, de-escalation interventions, security and overdose treatment.

“Living at the Safe Sleep Village allows people to sleep with both eyes closed,” said James Winfrey, director of operations at Urban Alchemy. They don’t have to worry about being raped, assaulted or robbed. It is the first place of respite in this path towards more supervised housing.

A few residents of the site told KTLA they had not been told how to connect to services, including mental health professionals or case management for housing assistance. In response, a spokesperson for Urban Alchemy said all services would start by July 1.

The goal is to bring the residents of the tent village to affordable permanent support housing, although the next step may be a small village of origin. Winfrey said around 20 people had already moved from the tents to tiny houses in Echo Park, also run by Urban Alchemy.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all housing solution that is going to be the panacea,” OFarrell told KTLA.

OFarrell’s office secured the village parking lot at no cost, but the cost of the program, which approximates the cost of average monthly rent in LA drew criticism.

But OFarrell emphasizes studies who found that the cost to taxpayers of leaving someone chronically homeless was $ 30,000 to $ 50,000 per year in services like emergency care.

It’s an investment of people who deserve to be invested, said the city councilor. It is much less expensive to invest in an individual to put them on the road to well-being than to keep them homeless.

OFarrell said many of those who have lived on the streets for years would not be ready to take on the responsibilities required if they moved into an apartment immediately.

“People who have been traumatized by homelessness need some sort of entry into a secure managed environment because they are not used to it, so it’s one step at a time,” he said. -he declares. “It’s naive to think that you can take someone who’s addicted to meth, living in a tent in their own filth and put them in an apartment somewhere and they’ll be fine on their own.” It does not work.

The tent village will be operational until the end of this year before work begins on the supportive housing project, such as the HHH proposal-financed building in front of the parking lot.

But there is already interest in more secure, city-funded campsites.

The city’s administrative officer recently recommended the creation of a second Safe Sleep Village as part of a three-year program at 2300 S. Central Ave. in southern LA. Authorities have recommended approving more than $ 4 million for the secure camping site.

And LA City Councilor Mike Bonin also offers examining the feasibility of using multiple sites in its Westside neighborhood for mini-homes or safe camping for the homeless.