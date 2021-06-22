Bollywood in Turkey: the favorite haunt of Hindi films

From the very first screening of the Lumière brothers’ films in Paris to the diverse mix of commercial and arthouse films of the past century, cinema has always played a leading role in connecting peoples and nations. Indian cinema is one of the national film industries which has achieved immense fame around the world and continues to attract huge audiences.





A still shot of Ek tha Tiger (Once Upon a Tiger) shot in Mardin in south-eastern Turkey.

India has various regional cinemas in different languages ​​such as Telugu, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi and Kannada. However, Mumbai-based Hindi cinema, popularly known as Bollywood (a clothes rack of Bombay, the former name of Mumbai and Hollywood), is the most popular. While Bollywood has been a source of employment for local and international artists, it has grown into a global business working as a medium of intercultural communication.

Hindi films have become a kind of soft power for the country, gaining popularity in Europe, North America, the Middle East, South Asia and Africa. Whether it’s family drama, sci-fi, historical / period drama, or romance, movies often leave a lasting impression on viewers and also help convey traditional and cultural awareness. From one country to another. Bollywood films have played an important role in building a cultural identity for many people living outside of India as members of the Indian diaspora.

Bollywood was initially made up of musical love films, but underworld crime films were also made in later periods. After the word Bollywood was coined in the 1970s, its conventions were also set, turning the industry into a “masala” film production combining genres like action, comedy, romance, drama, melodrama and musical.

Classic Bollywood films have been shot in scenic locations across the country such as Kashmir, Himachal, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. But over time, directors and producers began to prefer foreign destinations to attract international audiences. Thus, Bollywood films unified the cultures of the world by presenting many local and international destinations such as Europe, Spain, London, Australia, United States, New Zealand, Dubai and Turkey. .

It is not surprising that Turkey is the preferred location for Indian filmmakers to shoot their films. The country’s rich traditions, combined with various European elements and the natural beauty of the landscapes, fascinate Indian filmmakers. The country’s ethnographic, archaeological, historical and visual values ​​provide poetic impressions in their films while the metropolis of Istanbul conveys a sense of timelessness with its architecture. For example, the Hagia Sophia Great Mosque, a cultural gem of Turkey, the magnificent Bosphorus Strait and the Grand Bazaar, one of the largest markets in the world, are all favorite places for directors to film their artistic compositions. .





A photo of Ek tha Tiger (Once Upon a Tiger) shows the Bosphorus and Kuleli Military High School in Istanbul.

According to a 2007 study, Bollywood produces around 400 films each year and remains the largest film industry in India. In most of these films, the exotic locations of Turkey attracted the filmmakers. Some big budget movies with high ratings shot in Turkey include Race 2, Game, Guru, Dil Dhadakne Do (Let the Heart Beat), Baby, Ek tha Tiger (Once Upon a Tiger) and Mission Istanbul: Darr ke Aagey Jeet Haï.

The movie Ek Tha Tiger, starring actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was shot at various locations such as the Maidens Tower in Istanbul, Zinciriye Mahrasah in the ancient city of Mardin in southeastern Turkey and the Mardan Palace Hotel in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya in Turkey.

Actor Abishek Bachans’ film Guru had many scenes shot in Istanbul’s Nuruosmaniye Mosque, including scenes from the song Mayya Mayya. Likewise, the movie Race was also shot in the ancient city of Antalyas de Perge.





The crew of Ek tha Tiger (Once Upon a Tiger) during the shooting in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, on November 8, 2011. (AA Photo)

Apart from the natural and historical value which makes it an ideal location for films, Turkey also strongly supports film tourism through a number of incentives in terms of costs, infrastructure and logistical facilities for foreign filmmakers. As a result of these efforts, the Turkish government has attracted international filmmakers to the country, especially Indian filmmakers.

For example, famous British director and screenwriter Guy Ritchie shot his latest action film Five Eyes in Turkey’s Antalya province. Tehran-based film production company Helia also recently wrapped up filming of Tears of God in Antalya for 53 days.

It was also announced last year that the new production of Indian international actor Aamir Khan “Laal Singh Chaddha will be set in Turkey. The production of Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of the classic 1994 film” Forrest Gump, was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. After Khans’ visit to Turkey, it was also stated that the film will be shot at Mount Demirkazk in Nide, Adana and Istanbul.

Another new Indian production filmed in Turkey is Durga, directed by acclaimed Indian director Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by acclaimed Vivek Agrawal. The action film was shot in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Mardin, as well as Cappadocia, one of the country’s top tourist destinations.