Actor Ernie Lively, father of Blake Lively and whose acting career lasted 50 years, dies at 74! TO TEAR APART.

Ernie Lively, star of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and father of Blake Lively, dies at 74

Ernie Lively, the father of Blake Lively who played his onscreen father in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and boasted of an acting career spanning nearly 50 years, has passed away. He was 74 years old.

Lively died of complications from cardiac arrest last Thursday in Los Angeles, his representative Julie Smith confirms to USA TODAY. The Hollywood Reporter said Lively was surrounded by his wife and children.

Born January 29, 1947 in Baltimore, Lively married talent manager Elaine Lively in 1979. He is the father of Eric Lively, 39, and Blake Lively, 33, and stepfather of Lori Lively, 54. Jason Lively, 53, Robyn Lively, 49, all of whom have followed in his footsteps to become actors.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Ernie Lively and Blake Lively for comment.

During her long career, Lively appeared in films such as “Shocker” from 1989, “The Man in the Moon” from 1991, “Passenger 57” from 1992, “Looking Glass” from 2018 in addition to television appearances on “The Dukes of Hazzard”, “The X-Files”, “Renegade” and “The West Wing”. One of her first credited roles is in a 1975 episode of “The Waltons”.

In 2005, Lively played the role of Mr. Vreeland in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, the father of Bridget Vreeland, the character of her daughter Blake Lively. He reprized his role alongside his daughter in the 2008 sequel “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.”

The father-daughter duo also appeared together in the 2006 slasher film “Simon Says”.