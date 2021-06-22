Bollywoods Best On-Screen Sex Scenes





For a long time, Bollywood hated dealing with the concept of intimacy. Either there were romance stories without even a kiss, or there were C-quality movies straight out – nothing in between. While mainstream movies warmed up to the idea, we spent a tremendous amount of time looking away. When it comes to showing sex on screen, the following few movies have managed to give it a more aesthetic appeal, keeping it sultry but definitely stepping away from any hardcore reality. It’s not the kind of raw sex you can watch on web shows these days, neither is it do-phoolon-ka-game as until the 90s, these are well-filmed multi-camera sex scenes that are an integral part of subsequent commercial releases. What other movies would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments below. 1. Baaja Baaraat Group The scene is not long but it is impactful. Caught in a hot moment after a drink tour and a successful client wedding, Shruti (Anushka Sharma) and Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) can no longer resist the strong sexual tension. The scenes that follow are quick, straightforward and will warm you from the inside out, we guarantee it. Credit: YouTube / YRF 2. Kurbaan While this was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second film together since they met, their sex scene in the film proved the chemistry they shared. This scene, while intended to ensure Ehsaan (Ali Khan) a restful sleep, is actually quite erotic and passionate. Somewhere in the middle of it, you’ll find yourself thinking, Wow, kaafi lamba hai and no, that’s not what you think!

Credit: Dharma Productions 3.2 states Give us a great sex scene in the shower and be happy. 2 states managed to do it in a very sensual way.

Credit: Dharma Productions 4. Ishaqzaade Newbies Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra didn’t shy away from the scorching sex scenes in their first film. The chemistry the two actors shared is visible through this scene and honestly, weren’t complaining. Mazaa toh sabko aya!

Credit: Yash Raj Films 5. Parineeta Vidya Balans ‘sex scene with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt did not go unnoticed given that it was the actress’ first film. Both scenes, each with its own meaning for the plot, were well shot and directed. You will see the passion, you will see the chemistry, you will see everything your parents asked you not to watch. Credit: Zee Music Company 6. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna We all CLEARLY remember the setback we felt when Wheres The Party Tonight gradually turned into a sex scene we weren’t prepared for. Sitting with our parents, of course, this scene wouldn’t appeal to everyone in the room. However, in hindsight, the scene seems to be well directed. Match chemistry that Rani and SRK have shared for years, this scene was just a great visual to finally have in our heads.

Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO 7. Salam Namaste Another mainstream film that was forbidden to us growing up, Salaam Namaste could be attributed to bringing sex scenes to mainstream cinema without being labeled as a sex movie. Sure, the content was mature, but it was pretty fluid and well represented. It is a pure festival of passion through and through.

Credit: Yash Raj Films Main image credit: Yash Raj Films

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos