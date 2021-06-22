Business Speaks: “The only factor that doesn’t come out of Akshay Kumar’s film is ENTERTAINMENT; he is one of the SMAREST businessmen ”: Bollywood News

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama talked to trade experts and reported in a trade article that nearly Rs. 1200 crore is rolling over superstar Akshay Kumar. He also received praise from all quarters for taking the risk of releasing his long-awaited film, The lower end of the bell, starting July 27, 2021. In Part 2 of the Business Story we further ask the experts about Akshay Kumar, what makes him such a popular actor and more.

What makes him vibrate both with the public and with the exhibitors?

From exhibitors to the public, everyone loves Akshay Kumar. Even if you categorize him further, then the owners of unique screens as well as the owners of multiplexes, and among the audience, classes and masses all expect his films. How did he manage to adapt to each of them, a rare feat these days?

Akshaye Rathi, operator and distributor of films, points out: The only factor that does not come out of his film is the entertainment. Even if he makes a Pad man or one Toilets – Ek Prem Katha, it has been embellished with enough entertainment. His films never become moralistic. Even though he wants to convey a good message to society, he does so in an entertaining way that is stereotypical the Rajkumar Hirani format. If you want to convey a good social message through a movie, make it acceptable to a large audience and make more people want to hear that message. This is something that people like Akshay Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani are fantastic to do.

Business analyst Amod Mehra says he plays unconventional roles. He followed in Aamir Khan’s footsteps to make different films. He made movies like Toilets – Ek Prem Katha and Pad man. While Aamir Khan made a social TV show, Satyamev Jayate, on these issues, Akshay Kumar made films of them. When he started his career he was an action hero. Then he switched to comedy and made a lot of burlesque films. At the moment, he does not play the roles of conventional heroes. That’s why he’s been successful so far and he’s been so successful.

Healthy balance between commerce and content

It is believed that making multiple films may work against you as the quality could be affected. Still, it’s a feat that Akshay Kumar was able to maintain the balance between commerce and content. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​marvels at this quality, it’s the best thing. Commerce and content must go hand in hand. If not, content aap banaoge but the trade nahin hai, toh it’s going boomerang. I’m sure when Akshay sits down with his investors, producers, or directors, factors like investment, returns, and content are all taken into account. Most actors do that. But Akshay stands out because he may be the one to lock the script, start filming, no questions asked, finish it, and move on to the next. He uses his time very well.

Akshaye Rathi adds, There are two elements to this. One is the time it takes to shoot, which is quite compact. What needs to be considered is how much time he probably spends choosing these good scripts and making sure they are entertaining enough. What happens on the set is only the execution. It’s the planning and the right kind of script that plays a big role. Some of the greatest films in the world were made in a very rapid period. All it takes is a tremendous degree of efficiency and planning. This is something that we, as an industry, must optimize ourselves.

Akshay is Bollywood’s smartest businessman: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan once quoted Akshay Kumar as the smartest company in Bollywood. When asked to respond to this quote Taran Adarsh ​​responds, I think everyone is smart today. But his judgment, more or less, turned out to be correct. And he was consistent.

Akshaye Rathi makes a valid point, Hes one of the smartest businessmen. Many others are just as smart. For example, Shah Rukh was phenomenal. He has created companies driven by his brand, like Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies VFX, Kolkata Knight Riders, KidZania, etc. Shah Rukh Khan’s fame rubbed off on them and gave them a lot of advantage over other competitors. Thus, Shah Rukh is as astute and fantastic as a businessman, just like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, etc.

Amod Mehra says: This clearly shows that Aamir Khan feels jealous that he cannot balance different types of cinema like Akshay. And he basically congratulates Akshay Kumar on his management.

Also read: Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty to reunite for Sajid Nadiadwalas next

More pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.