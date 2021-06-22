Tiger Shroff Unveils Steamy Look from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar | Bollywood





One of the most anticipated images of Tiger Shroff from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar was unveiled on Tuesday. “Make it rain before the monsoons!” That’s what Daboo Ratnani captured Tiger doing. Taking his Instagram account, actor Heropanti unveiled his grayscale photo from Daboo’s calendar. The smoldering photo sees him leaping into the air while flaunting his flashboard abs. Beside the photo, Tiger Shroff wrote: “Make it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another quick and fun shoot.” Sharing the same photo on his Instagram account, Dabboo wrote: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass … It’s learning to dance in the rain. Amazing Tiger.” Before revealing his annual calendar photo, Dabboo shared a BTS photo with Tiger and wrote, “Launch soon! Check out this space for Tiger’s calendar photo! BTS with Dabboo and the phenomenal Tiger.” Shortly after Tiger shared the photo, several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the star commented on the post enjoying his look. The snap comes after the famous photographer unveiled photos of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and others. Cinematically, Tiger recently completed the first sequel filming schedule for his 2014 debut film, Heropanti. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was ‘exhausted and in too much pain’ after two babies and four months after giving birth Heropanti 2 is slated for release on December 3 of this year. Besides Tiger, the sequel will also feature Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed the latest version of Tiger, Baaghi 3. The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Mehboob. Apart from that, Tiger also has an interesting lineup of films – Baaghi 4 and Ganpath with Kriti Sanon in the works.

