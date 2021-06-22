Entertainment
South’s influence on Bollywood: ‘It’s a plus,’ actor and producer Vishal says of remake trend
Tamil actor and producer Vishal, who has worked in the industry for almost 18 years, believes that it is an advantage for anyone to choose a movie and remake it for several reasons.
As we all know Southern movies are very content oriented and portray realism. Clearly, no glam, no drama, just content. Southern Cinema has set a benchmark not only in India but also internationally. Even Bollywood is considering remakes of southern hits and is not news. Tamil actor and producer Vishal, who has worked in the industry for almost 18 years, thinks it’s a boon for anyone to pick a movie and do it again.
Sharing his thoughts on the remake trend and the incredible impact of Southern cinema on Bollywood, actor Irumbu Thirai said, “You’ve seen some great content before that has also performed well at the box office, so this acts like a thumbs-up. It’s like you already have a movie in your hand and you’re going to shape it in a better way and a better version. That’s a benefit and the content always wins, no is not it. Not only Tamil movies but even Malayalam movies are being remade … One of my Tamil movies has already been picked by Balaji Telefilms but I don’t know who is doing it. easier for someone to see the content, to retrieve it, and more confident that it will work well in another language. “
Some of the films have been remade in Hindi and criticized by audiences:
It all depends on how they work on it … directors sometimes go too far and that’s the problem. You always have to cling to the soul of the film. So that should never be changed. If you change completely and stay away from the storyline, like you said, it doesn’t work.
I love a part of Malayalam cinema, it’s the writers and directors. They were born together and bring together the best content.
Vishal
Is Bollywood Running Out Of Original Content?
I think Bollywood has original content and they have some of the best writers and directors, but in the South the actors and the content are taking the lead. The impact and the dubbed version of Southern films are enormous and therefore, the content is so well established. There is a difference in the storytelling. Nowadays, if you see it in Tamil movies, it is not like the ordinary 4 songs. Now it’s more a matter of giving the song and, if necessary, attaching it to a montage. Otherwise, this is a straightforward, full narrative version! I love a part of Malayalam cinema, it’s the writers and directors. They were born together and bring together the best content. Even during the lockdown, they got brilliant content. Although this is a small story, the way they say and describe is brilliant, and it will grow even bigger in the years to come.
Indian cinema is not only about Hindi and Bollywood music, it goes way beyond due to the far reach of southern films.
It’s a cliche. Wherever you go abroad to shoot, they think Bollywood presents Indian cinema. The range was less, I would say a few years ago, but now it is almost at par. After Baahubali and KGF things have changed completely. it has become Pan-India and content is lapped by all languages, it is not at all a barrier.
