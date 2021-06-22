Pandemic effect: has film culture taken a hit? | Bollywood

2021 has started off on a high note for theaters with plenty of films to come. While some managed to enjoy a theatrical run, the second wave in the country again put on a hiatus. According to the recent Ormax Cinematix Sentiment Track, Indian audiences’ sense of returning to cinema in the near future continues to become more conservative. So what does it mean for theaters if there is a growing reluctance to go out to watch a movie on the big screen?

While noting that the willingness of people to sit in a closed room with strangers for several hours is a real problem, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President – Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said: It is only natural for the public to be conservative about visiting any public gathering place and not just theaters. If you read the study, you’ll notice that the number of people who have visited theaters since the 2020 lockdown has increased sharply since December. This makes it clear that whenever there is a semblance of normalcy, people won’t hesitate to see their favorite actors and stories on the big screen and the measured success of Godzilla vs. Kong in India being a testament to this fact.

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes that this feeling is more than anything else the reaction of death and fear that we have seen over the past two months. Seeing this kind of environment around puts you in a cocoon and puts a layer of fear in your mind.

A photo of the next Sooryavanshi.

Old habits die hard

Many industry experts believe that watching movies is part of our culture and that it is one of the greatest entertainment options and the old-fashioned way of consuming movies in the theater which is an experience. community in itself, will return.

How can this habit go away? Yes there is fear but it is for now. We will do it; overcome that and come back stronger. I look forward to the day when they will allow cinemas to open for at least two or three screenings. The 70mm screen effect is different, says Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 and Maratha Mandir.

Rathi adds: As cases go down, theaters will pick up momentum faster than people can imagine. People have been sitting at home and there is a lot of frustration and there is a demand for recreation and a change of scenery. Habits formed over 30 or 40 years cannot be changed now. There may be a pause but not a full stop.

A big ticket outlet is the way

Kumar believes there is hope, however, and believes that many who fall into the undecided category will gradually become much more receptive to big-screen entertainment once a significant portion of the population is vaccinated.

I’m sure people will start to be more receptive to watching Diwali movies on the big screen with the nation hoping to get back to normal. We all want to live our pre-Covid lives, and big screen entertainment was a big part of our lives back in the days when we didn’t have to wear masks. Big screen entertainment and theaters are here to stay, especially with mass performers like Sooryavanshi and 83 choosing to bide their time and hit theaters when the situation is right, he shares.

Even Rathi adds: What we saw earlier this year is that when a solid film like Master hit theaters in the South region, it made an unprecedented number. A big-ticket movie will be compelling enough to get people back to the theaters, so that movie has to come out.

A photo of A Quiet Place Part II

The global trend is reassuring

Hollywood movie A Quiet Place, Part II by John Krasinski has generated around $ 222.6 in revenue to date when it was released on May 28 and this is being applauded by many in India and they feel this is a sign that the magic of the big screen is failing. can never go away.

The film works so well, so it’s not that the audience needs to be trained. This will therefore be the case here too. F9 is the next big release announced for the US market. It is happening in every country and if the world number 1 and number market US and China are making phenomenal numbers, it means the audience is not going anywhere. The benchmark is still global, in many countries where much of the disease has come to some level of control, where vaccination has been brought under control, consumers and the public have embraced outdoor habits, Shibasish shares Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​concludes that the charm of the big screen will be rekindled in the coming months. It was revived everywhere. Look at the American and Australian box office. He picks up and how.